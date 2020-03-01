SUNBURY — Jordan Rickert’s message to her Shamokin girls basketball team was short and simple after the Indians lost to Athens in the District 4 Class 4A semifinals.
“We needed to rebound, to forget about it and move on,” Rickert said.
The Indians did just that, closing the first half on a big run, and denying Mifflinburg a third consecutive PIAA tournament berth with a 60-42 triumph at Shikellamy’s Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium on Saturday.
Shamokin (16-9) will open the state tournament against Dallas next Saturday. Mifflinburg’s season ended at 11-14.
“It (the state tournament) means a lot to us because we could become the second Shamokin girls team to win a state playoff game,” said Indian senior guard Emma Tomcavage. “After starting out slow this season and then proving all of the critics wrong, this is awesome.”
Mifflinburg started strong out of the gates, with Brooke Catherman pouring in seven of the Wildcats’ first 15 points. Mifflinburg led 15-7 before Shamokin found its groove, closing to within 15-12 after the first quarter. Cassie Keister hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter, giving Mifflinburg an 18-12 lead, but then it was all Shamokin.
“We didn’t communicate enough to start the game,” said Shamokin senior Kaitlyn Dunn.
“Coach told us to get our heads in the game, and when we listen to her, things usually work out in our favor,” Tomcavage said.
The Indians defense turned things up a notch, forcing eight Mifflinburg turnovers and closing the half on a 16-3 run to swing momentum back to its side. Emma Kramer and Ariana Nolter swished home 3-pointers, Grace Nazih chipped in four points in the run, and Dunn added a trio of free throws.
“Our defense did a great job turning turnovers into offense,” Rickert said. “Mifflinburg has played in a lot of big games, and three of their starters were back from their team that went really deep (in the state tournament) last year.”
Shamokin’s pressure continued to rattle Mifflinburg in the second half, as the Wildcats committed another 12 turnovers in the third quarter, and 3-pointers by Tomcavage, Nazih and Dunn pushed the Indians into a double-digit lead (36-25).
Mifflinburg had one last gasp, scoring seven of the first 10 fourth-quarter points to pull within eight (46-38), but Tomcavage answered with a long 2-pointer to make it a 10-point game (48-38).
Tthe Indians forced 29 Mifflinburg turnovers.
“Defense is a big part of the game for us,” Tomcavage said. “It really pulls all of us together. Good defense leads to good offense.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
THIRD-PLACE GAME
At Shikellamy High School
SHAMOKIN 60, MIFFLINBURG 42
Shamokin (16-9) 60
Emma Tomcavage 6 0-0 14; Emma Kramer 1 0-0 3; Madison Lippay 1 0-0 2; Grace Nazih 4 0-0 9; Ariana Nolter 4 1-3 10; Kaitlyn Dunn 3 6-8 14; Sophie Rossnock 2 4-5 8. Totals 21 11-16 60.
3-point goals: Tomcavage 2, Dunn 2, Kramer, Nazih, Nolter.
Did not score: Annie Hornberger, Emily Slanina, Cassie Drumheiser.
Mifflinburg (11-14) 42
Olivia Erickson 1 0-0 2; Cassie Keister 1 0-0 3; Brooke Catherman 5 1-1 11; Ella Shuck 3 3-4 12; Mollie Bomgardner 0 1-2 1; Angela Reamer 2 0-0 5; Mara Shuck 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 5-7 42.
3-point goals: E. Shuck 3, Keister, Reamer.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 12 16 15 17 — 60
Mifflinburg 15 6 10 11 — 42