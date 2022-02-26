SUNBURY — Shikellamy needed a couple of minutes to settle into Saturday's District 5/11 Class 5A girls basketball quarterfinal against East Stroudsburg South.
"We were definitely anxious," Shikellamy senior Tori Scheller said. "We had to work hard, play with intensity and we knew it would all work out."
After the Braves got their jitters out, they scored 21 straight points, and cruised to a 50-28 win. Shikellamy will play Bangor, a 48-41 winner over Selinsgrove, in a district semifinal Wednesday.
"We just settled in," Shikellamy junior Paige Fausey said. "We know how we can play. We got to feel how they were playing, and then we did our thing."
The Cavaliers fed the ball inside early to 6-foot-2 senior center Kania Day, who scored three points to give her team a 3-2 lead three minutes into the game. Day finished with 11 points to lead the Cavaliers, and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.
"I think we were maybe a little nervous because of their size," Fausey said. "We were a lot smaller, but we did what we usually do — played really good defense and really shut them down in the first half."
After Day's putback for a 3-2 lead, Shikellamy (17-7) clamped down defensively. The Braves held East Stroudsburg South scoreless for six minutes and forced nine turnovers during that stretch.
"I think our girls played a great, great team game," Shikellamy coach Lew Dellegrotti said. "They played defense like they've been doing all year. Everybody contributed."
Emma Bronowicz grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked it out to Averi Dodge, who hit a jumper to put the Braves ahead 4-3, and start the 21-0 run.
Scheller hit a pair of free throws, and Dodge had one of the Braves' 11 first-half steals and fired the ball ahead for a Bronowicz transition layup and an 8-3 Braves lead, which forced a timeout by the Cavaliers.
"The kids played intense," Dellegrotti said. "They stayed focused. They executed the offense, and they hit shots."
The timeout didn't slow Shikellamy's momentum. Scheller, who scored a game-high 16 points, hit the first of her four first-half 3-pointers on the Braves' first possession after the timeout.
"I was feeling good, and I was feeling good in warmups, too," Scheller said. "I'm glad it transferred over to the game."
After the Braves hit some free throws, Fausey stole a pass in the backcourt, and took one dribble before laying the ball in for a 16-3 lead.
"I just anticipated the pass," Fausey said. "I wanted to be aggressive."
Scheller hit a pair of 3-pointers on either side of a Bronowicz jumper as the Braves stretched their lead to 24-3 30 seconds into the second period.
"Once we get going, we just kind of go," Scheller said. "Our chemistry is good because we've been playing so long together. Our team chemistry is really there, and that helps."
Day made a layup to stop the run, but then Shikellamy closed the half on an 11-2 run to take a 35-7 lead into halftime. The Braves forced 19 first-half turnovers.
"Our press worked really well and put a lot of pressure on them," Fausey said.
Shikellamy also had 11 assists on 13 made field goals in the first half.
"That's what we work on — being patient and getting the best shot," Dellegrotti said.
"We move the ball really well, and we have good chemistry," said Fausey, who had four first-half assists. "We know when we kick it to one of our players, they can take that shot and capitalize."
The Braves stretched their lead to as many as 32 points on a layup by Dodge with 3:05 to play in the third quarter. After Dodge's layup pushed the lead to 43-11, the Braves were outscored 17-7 over the final 10 minutes.
The district playoff win was already secured.
"It feels amazing," Scheller said. "The team has worked so hard all year."
Fausey (13 points) and Bronowicz (10) also reached double-digit scoring for the Braves, who now turn their attention to the district semifinals. A win Wednesday will clinch a state berth for Shikellamy.
"We're very confident," Fausey said. "We're excited and ready to play."
DISTRICT 4/11 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINAL
SHIKELLAMY 50, EAST STROUDSBURG SOUTH 28
East Stroudsburg South (11-12) 28
Laniece Williams 4 0-0 8, Tyrah Smith 1 0-0 2, Layla Hernandez 3 0-0 7, Kania Day 3 5-6 11. Totals 11 5-6 28.
3-point goals: Hernandez.
Did not score: Haden Williams, Adrianna Peters, Johanna Zearfoss, Gabriella Peters, Leeangie Marte, Sam Boushell, Jaylyn Frazier.
Shikellamy (17-7) 50
Melanie Minnier 1 1-2 3, Averi Dodge 3 0-0 6, Emma Bronowicz 5 0-0 10, Tori Scheller 5 2-2 16, Paige Fausey 5 3-3 13, Blaire Balestrini 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-7 50.
3-point goals: Scheller 4.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Lilia Wiest, Kiersten Strohecker.
Score by quarters
East Stroudsburg South;3;4;10;11 — 28
Shikellamy;21;14;8;7 — 50