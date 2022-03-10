LEWISBURG — Bucknell scored 20 straight points in a little more than eight minutes spanning halftime Thursday to take complete control of a Patriot League women's basketball semifinal against Navy.
"Everybody was scoring, getting buckets and getting big stops," Bucknell senior Taylor O'Brien said. "It was easy basketball at that point."
That run pushed the Bison's lead to 27 midway through the third quarter, and they defeated Navy 64-44.
Bucknell (23-8), seeded fourth, will face No. 2 American in the Patriot League championship game Sunday. American, which defeated Boston U. 70-48, will host the Bison at noon.
"We're so, so excited to have an opportunity to play for the championship," Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. "That's what everyone shoots for. We're one of two teams that have that chance."
Jennifer Coleman, who scored a game-high 25 points, hit a short jumper to pull Navy (10-21) to within 26-19 of Bucknell with 3:30 left in the first half.
Emma Shaffer drew a foul on Bucknell's next possession, and hit a pair of free throws to put the Bison ahead 28-19 with 3:01 to play in the second quarter. Navy did not score again until there was 4:50 left in the third quarter.
"It's hard to get a big lead if you're not getting stops," Woodruff said. "That's simplistic, I get it. But for us, we can overcome some offensive lulls if we're stacking stops. I talk about it all the time. That's what we preach. ... On the nights the offense is there, too, we don't lose a lot."
O'Brien, who led Bucknell with 21 points, drilled a 3-pointer and then hit a jumper — both with assists from Cecelia Collins — and then Carly Krsul converted a three-point play to send the Bison into halftime with a 36-19 lead.
To start the third quarter, Isabella King knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and O'Brien made a pair of jumpers to start the third quarter on a 10-0 run, and push the lead to 46-19. Collins — who had a game-high eight assists — set up three of those field goals, and Marly Walls had an assist on the other.
"We went on a 20-0 run? I did not know that," Walls said.
"It's awesome," Shaffer said. "It's like the hard work is paying off. We can see all the hours we've put in coming to life. Everyone is shooting really well right now. We're playing great team basketball."
Navy did not get closer than 20 points the rest of the way.
"I thought our team played terrific for most of that game," Woodruff said.
"I enjoyed every moment of that," Shaffer said. "The atmosphere was electric, and playing in front of those fans was awesome."
The Bison finished with 17 assists on 22 made field goals, and nine players scored in the win.
"Sharing the ball is key to our offense, and it works really well when everyone is out there sharing the ball," Shaffer said.
"We're executing very well," Woodruff said. "I think we have players in the right spots to do things that they do the best. ... We've got a willingness to share the ball. As a coach, that makes you proud."
PATRIOT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
BUCKNELL 64, NAVY 44
Navy (10-21) 44
Ciera Hertelendy 2-4 0-2 4, Jennifer Coleman 11-29 5-8 27, Mimi Schrader 2-5 0-0 4, Lindsay Llewellyn 1-6 2-2 5, Sydne Watts 1-9 0-0 2, Morganne Andrews 0-3 0-0 0, Sam Schofield 0-1 0-0 0, Darryl Langford 0-0 2-2 2, Savanna Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 9-14 44.
Bucknell (23-8) 64
Isabella King 3-6 0-0 9, Emma Shaffer 2-4 2-2 6, Cecelia Collins 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor O'Brien 7-17 5-5 21, Marly Walls 2-7 4-4 8, Carly Krsul 2-7 2-3 6, Julie Kulesza 1-4 0-0 3, Remi Sisselman 1-2 0-0 2, Tai Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 13-14 64.
Halftime: Bucknell 36-19. 3-point goals: Navy 1-9 (Llewellyn 1-3, Schrader 0-1, Watts 0-1, Coleman 0-4); Bucknell 7-19 (King 3-5, O'Brien 2-6, Collins 1-2, Kulesza 1-4, Walls 0-2). Rebounds: Navy 28 (Coleman 8); Bucknell 45 (Krsul 10, Collins 8). Assists: Navy 5 (Hertelendy 2, Coleman 2); Bucknell 17 (Collins 8). Blocked shots: Navy 4 (Langford 2); Bucknell 2 (Krsul, Dingler). Steals: Navy 9 (Coleman 3, Langford 3); Bucknell 6 (O'Brien 3). Turnovers: Navy 10; Bucknell 17. Total fouls: Navy 15; Bucknell 11. A: 1,427.