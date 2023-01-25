ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Bucknell's women's basketball team ended a three-game slide with a dominating second half to pull away from Navy for a 67-49 on Wednesday night.
The Bison (7-13, 3-6) were tied with Navy at 21-21 at the half before they came roaring out of the locker room. Bucknell outscored the Midshipmen 46-18 over the final 20 minutes. The Bison overcame a 10-point first-half deficit.
Bucknell's attack was diverse and multiple. Emma Shaffer scored 14 points to lead the Bison. She grabbed nine rebounds, falling just short of her fifth career double.
Emma Theodorsson hauled down a career-high 12 boards to go along with her seven points. Tai Johnson, once again, scored in double digits by notching 12 points. Remi Sisselman scored 11 points, including five straight points when the game was tied 36-36 to give the Bison a lead that was never relinquished.
Bucknell shot 39.7% (23-58) from the field to Navy's 21-68 (30.9%). The Bison only shot 4-20 (20%) from three-point land, but every three arrived at a pivotal point in the game.
Bucknell 67, Navy 49
BUCKNELL (7-13, 3-6)
Theodorsson 2-10 3-3 7; Dingler 0-1 4-4 4; King 2-9 0-0 5; Johnson 4-10 4-5 12; Shaffer 5-8 4-5 14; Sisselman 4-9 1-2 11; Sullivan 5-6 0-1 10; Kulesza 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 23-58 17-22 67.
NAVY (1-19, 1-8) 49
Schrader 1-6 0-0 2; Andrews 3-5 0-0 6; Louridas 4-14 2-2 11; Watts 3-15 2-2 8; Samson 1-4 0-0 2; Giuliani 0-0 0-0 0; Pissott 0-0 0-0 0; Coleman 3-9 0-0 6; Demos 0-1 0-0 0; Llewellyn 6-14 0-1 14. Totals 21-68 4-5 49.
Score by quarters
Bucknell;12;17;26;20 — 67
Navy;17;14;10;8 — 49
3-pint goals: Bucknell 4-20 (Theodorsson 0-5, King 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Sisselman 2-6, Kulesza 1-2), Navy 3-18 (Schrader 0-3, Louridas 1-6, Watts 0-3, Coleman 0-1, Llewellyn 2-5). Rebounds: Bucknell 43 (Theodorsson 12), Navy 43 (3 players with 7); Assists: Bucknell 14 (Johnson 4), Navy 7 (Schrader 5). Total fouls: Bucknell 11, Navy 21.