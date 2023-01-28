ELIZABETHTOWN — No. 20 Elizabethtown broke open a tie game at halftime with a huge third quarter to pull away from Susquehanna's women's basketball team in a 79-52 win on Saturday.
The Blue Jays won for the fifth time in a row and improved to 17-1 overall, 7-1 in the Landmark Conference. Susquehanna dropped to 7-12, 2-6.
After the teams went into the locker room tied at 30-30, Elizabethtown scored 31 points in the third quarter while holding the River Hawks to 13. The Blue Jays then doubled up SU 18-9 in the fourth quarter.
Julia Roth had a double-double for Susquehanna with 13 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Kaitlyn Lynch led SU in scoring with 14 points, making both of her 3-point attempts.
Sophomore DaniRae Renno, a Mount Carmel graduate, led a balanced Elizabethtown attack with 14 points. Loyalsock grad Summer McNulty added 13 for the Blue Jays.
Elizabethtown 79, Susquehanna 52
SUSQUEHANNA (7-12, 2-6) 52
Pinckert 2-8 2-2 7; Roth 6-9 1-4 13; Selvaggi 2-8 0-0 5; Lynch 4-6 4-4 14; Brandt 4-11 1-2 9; Miller 0-1 0-0 0; George 0-1 0-0 0; Hildebrandt 0-0 0-0 0; Schwabe 1-5 1-2 3; Meehan 0-1 1-2 1; Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 10-16 52.
ELIZABETHTOWN (17-1, 7-1) 79
McNulty 3-10 6-8 13; Boyd 2-4 1-2 6; King 3-7 4-6 10; Renno 5-12 4-4 14; Wilson 3-4 0-0 9; Huyck 0-3 0-0 0; Panapoulos 0-0 0-0 0; Romanowski 5-7 2-2 12; Mummert 3-5 0-0 6; Fasick 0-0 0-0 0; Kennedy 2-3 1-2 5; Marchese 0-0 0-0 0; Perris 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 28-59 18-24 79.
Score by quarters
Susquehanna;17;13;13;9 — 52
Elizabethrown;13;17;31;18 — 79
3-point goals: Susquehanna 4-10 (Pinckert 1-4, Selvaggi 1-3, Lynch 2-2, Meehan 0-1), Elizabethtown 5-10 (McNulty 1-3, Boyd 1-3, Wilson 3-4, Huyck 0-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 33 (Roth 15), Elizabethtown 37 (King 11). Assists: Susquehanna 11 (Pinckert 4), Elizabethtown 16 (Romanowski 3). Total fouls: Susquehanna 19, Elizabethown 14. Fouled out: Roth.