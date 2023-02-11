BERWICK — Shikellamy erupted for 44 points in the second half to topple Berwick 74-62 in a non-conference road game on Saturday night.
Cameron Lenner led a balanced Shikellamy scoring attack with 18 points. He hit two of Shikellamy's (8-13) four 3-pointers. Logan McAllister added 13, while Ryan Williams chipped in a dozen.
Berwicks' Shawn Murphy scored a game-high 34 points for the Bulldogs. He hit the 1,000-point mark for his career late in the first quarter.
The Braves led by five at halftime, then outscored the Bulldogs by nine in the third quarter to open up a lead.
Shikellamy 74, Berwick 62
SHIKELLAMY(8-13) 74
Joniel Bruno 3 1-2 7; Ryan Williams 2 8-10 12; Cameron Lenner 5 6-6 18; Asher Moyer 4 1-6 9; Xavier Fashaw 1 3-4 6; Logan McAllister 5 3-3 13; Mason Deitrich 1 0-0 3; Brady Wilson 0 6-8 6. Totals 20 20-x- 74.
3-point goals: Lenner 2, Deitrich, Fashaw.
Did not score: Logan Fisher, Micah Moyer, Hunter Biddle
BERWICK (4-18) 62
Shawn Murphy 7 1 19-22 34; Noah Marquez 1 2-2 5; Kaden Hickman 1 2-3 4; William Anton 2 2-2 6; Matthew Lonzynski 1 0-2 2; Degroat 4 3 1-3 12. Totals 16 26-34 62.
3-point goals; Murphy 1, Marquez, 1, DeGroat 3.
Did not score: Carlos Guzman, Hayden Wiest, Bedwell, Matthew Powers.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;17;13;24;20 — 74
Berwick;16;9;15;22 — 62