SUNBURY — Sophomore guard Braedon Reid scored a career-high 18 points as Midd-West turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 52-34 boys basketball win over Line Mountain in the consolation game of the Macy Minnier Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
Isaac Hummel added 12 points and Stefan Leitzel had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Mustangs (1-1).
Tyler Bradley had 12 of his 17 points in the first half to lead the Eagles (0-2).
Midd-West 52, Line Mountain 34
Line Mountain (0-2) 43
Cameren Hunsberger 1 6-9 8; Caden Lahr 2 1-3 5; Tyler Bradley 6 4-10 17; Colton Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 11-21 34.
3-point goals: Bradley.
Did not score: Brent Barwick, Jace Hackenburg, Rhett Klinger, Maverick Bradigan, Jeremy Lubnow, Nick Williams.
Midd-West (1-1) 52
Braedon Reid 6 3-6 18; Riley Lantz 1 2-2 4; Cordell Hostettler 1 0-0 3; Carter Knepp 1 1-2 4; Stefan Leitzel 3 5-6 11; Isaac Hummel 6 0-0 12. Totals 18 11-18 52.
3-point goals: Reid 3, Hostettler, Knepp.
Did not score: Eli Swan, Hunter Wolfley, Griffen Paige, Owen Solomon, Chris Fisher.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 10 12 6 6 — 34
Midd-West 9 12 19 12 — 52
n Wyomissing 57,
Shikellamy 43
SUNBURY — Owen Doyle and Julien O’Brien each scored 16 points to lead the Spartans to the championship of the Macy Minnier Memorial Tournament.
Wyomissing (2-0) built an early 16-point lead and cruised from there.
Brayden Long led Shikellamy with 12 points, while Davis Marshall added nine points.
Wyomissing 57, Shikellamy 43
Wyomissing (2-0) 57
Darren Brunner 2 0-3 5; Nevin Carter 3 1-2 8; Owen Doyle 3 8-12 16; Max Hurleman 5 0-0 10; Lameron McFarlane 1 0-1 2; Julien O’Brien 5 2-4 16. Totals 19 11-22 57.
3-point goals: O’Brien 4, Doyle 2, Brunner, Carter.
Did not score: Cesar Melo, Jevin Tranquillo.
Shikellamy (1-1) 43
Jacob Hernandez 2 0-1 4; Brayden Long 4 3-5 12; Nate Luciano 3 0-0 7; Davis Marshall 3 3-4 9; Nate Minnier 1 2-2 4; John Peifer 2 0-0 5; Jarrod VanKirk 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-12 43.
3-point goals: Long, Luciano, Peifer.
Did not score: Carson Bauman, Chad Blasius, Dylan Stevens.
Score by quarters
Wyomissing 18 15 10 14 — 57
Shikellamy 4 18 1 20 — 43
n Shamokin 62,
Mahanoy Area 59, OT
COAL TOWNSHIP — Joey Masser had his second straight double-double, this time 24 points and 11 rebounds, to lead the Indians to the victory in their own tip-off tournament.
Mason Filarski added 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Shamokin (2-0).
Allen Feliciano scored 10 of his 21 points in the second quarter for the Golden Bears (1-1).
Shamokin 62, Mahanoy Area 59
Mahanoy Area (1-1) 59
Cole Streisel 0 1-2 1; Allen Felicano 6 4-4 21; Dave Marcellus 1 1-2 4; Josh Ramos 2 0-0 5; Tyler Silva 3 1-2 7; Noah Zilker 2 0-2 4; Chase Mazulusky 1 0-0 2; Shane Miller 6 1-2 15. Totals 21 8-14 59.
3-point goals: Feliciano 5, Miller 2, Marcellus, Ramos.
Did not score: none.
Shamokin (2-0) 62
Joey Masser 10 4-8 24; Aaron Frasch 4 2-6 11; Matt Schicchitano 2 2-5 6; Mason Filarski 7 2-2 19; Colin Seedor 1 0-1 2; Brett Reed 0 0-1 0. Totals 24 10-23 62.
3-point goals: Filarski 3, Frasch.
Did not score: Dom Michaels, Joey Tarr, Cayan Lee.
Score by quarters
Mahanoy Area 11 22 12 10 3 — 59
Shamokin 18 17 9 12 6 — 62
n Lewisburg 60,
Shenandoah Valley 35
COAL TOWNSHIP — Nick Shedleski scored 23 points to lead the Green Dragons to a consolation-game victory over the Blue Devils.
n Mount Carmel 58,
Tri-Valley 38
HEGINS — Tommy Reisinger scored 24 points to lead the Red Tornadoes to the victory in the championship of the Tri-Valley Tip-Off Tournament.
The Red Tornadoes (2-0) limited the Bulldogs to just five second-quarter points in opening up an 18-point halftime lead.
Brody Smith led the Bulldogs (1-1) with 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
Mount Carmel 58, Tri-Valley 38
Mount Carmel (2-0) 58
Mike Balichik 3 0-0 6; Brock Evert 2 5-6 10; Nate Long 1 0-2 2; Dylan Pupo 3 0-0 6; Gabe Klembara 2 0-0 4; Tommy Reisinger 10 3-5 24; Jeremiah Renno 2 0-0 4; Matt Scicchitano 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 8-13 58.
3-point goals: Evert, Reisinger.
Did not score: Garrett Timco, Garrett Varano, Julien Stellar.
Tri-Valley (1-1)
Smith 6 0-0 17; McGrath 1 0-1 2; Ace 1 0-0 3; Nels 3 0-0 6; C. Deeter 1 0-0 2; Umbenhauer 1 0-0 2; Krah 2 0-0 4; Bausman 1 0-1 2. Totals 16 0-2 38.
3-point goals: Smith 5, Ace.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 15 17 16 10 — 58
Tri-Valley 9 5 14 10 — 38
n Millersburg 74,
Harrisburg Academy 37
HARRISBURG — Christian Bingaman scored 33 points to lead the Indians to the Harrisburg Christian Tip-Off Tournament title.
Devyn Kintzer and Tate Etzweiler each added 11 points for Millersburg (2-0), which trailed by five after one quarter. Millersburg outscored Harrisburg Academy, 62-20, over the final three quarters.
Millersburg 74,
Harrisburg Academy 37
Millersburg (2-0) 74
Christian Bingaman 12 7-12 33; Devyn Kintzer 4 2-2 11; Brant Bingaman 0 4-4 4; Issiah Dyer 0 1-2 1; Mason Engle 0 2-2 2; Jonathon Snyder 2 0-0 5; Aiden Harman 2 1-3 5; Hayden Bixler 1 0-0 2; Tate Etzweiler 5 0-0 11. Totals 26 17-25 74.
3-point goals: C. Bingaman 2, Kintzer, Snyder, Etzweiler.
Did not score: Kyle Casner.
Harrisburg Academy (1-1) 37
Michael Azubike 4 1-2 9; Jacob Helm 1 0-2 2; Andrew Weder 0 1-2 1; Liam Douglas 7 3-5 17; Josh Helm 0 0-5 0; Seth Erni 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 5-16 37.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Chris Wang, Van Brannoff, John Helm, Dominic Severino, Connor Joyce, Jake Duane, Michael Sharashendzi.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 12 22 17 23 — 74
Harrisburg Academy 17 7 6 7 — 37
n Allentown Central Cath. 54,
Danville 43
ALLENTOWN — The Ironmen led at the break, but couldn’t overcome the Vikings’ pressure defense in the second half.
Dante Harward led three Danville players in double figures with 13 points. Mavin James and Jagger Dressler each chipped in 11 points.
Nick Filchner scored 15 points to lead Allentown Central Catholic.
It was the opener for both teams.
Allentown Central Catholic 54,
Danville 43
Danville (0-1) 43
Mavin James 4 2-4 11; Jack Smith 2 0-0 4; K.J. Riley 5 0-1 11; Jagger Dressler 1 0-0 2; Dante Harward 4 3-4 13; Mitch VandenHueval 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 7-11 43.
3-point goals: Harward 2, James, Riley.
Did not score: Colton Sidler, Brady Hill.
Allentown Central Cath. (1-0) 54
Christian Spunerdi 1 0-0 2; Tyson Thomas 4 0-2 8; Andrew Csensits 1 3-4 6; Leroy Johnson 4 0-0 12; Liam Joyce 4 0-0 9; Nick Filchner 4 6-10 15; Lavon Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-16 54.
3-point goals: Johnson 4, Csensits, Joyce, Filchner.
Did not score: Brenden Reed.
Score by quarters
Danville 12 13 7 11 — 43
ACC 14 6 14 20 — 54
n East Stroudsburg South 50,
Selinsgrove 30
BERWICK — The Seals managed just eight points in the first half of the Berwick Tip-Off Tournament championship game.
Jasir Parker had 12 points to lead East Stroudsburg South.
Brett Foor scored 12 points to lead the Seals.
East Stroudsburg South 50,
Selinsgrove 30
Selinsgrove (1-1) 30
Brett Foor 4 2-2 12; Ben Heim 2 2-2 6; Ethan Harris 0 2-2 2; Ryan Reich 0 1-2 1; Jaron Clark 1 1-2 4; Tyrell Gates 0 1-2 1; Ivan DeJesus 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 9-12 30.
3-point goals: Foor 2, Clark.
Did not score: Nate Hackenberger, Ben Beiler, Isaiah Ulrich, Evan Hoke, Theo Feiler.
East Stroudsburg South (2-0) 50
Julian Patterson 0 2-4 2; Jawuan Morrison 2 0-0 5; Mylo-Joen Santos 2 2-3 6; Pope Starr 1 4-4 6; Jasir Parker 4 4-4 12; Edward Moore 1 0-0 2; Christian Sapp 5 1-2 11; Nate McIntyre 0 2-2 2; Jaiden Cesanak 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 15-19 50.
3-point goals: Morrison.
Did not score: Kaysoun Rivers, Gabriel Mileto.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 4 4 11 11 — 30
East Stroudsburg South 12 11 19 8 — 50
n Greenwood 61,
Delone Catholic 54
BOILING SPRINGS — Thomas Pyle scored 16 points and Michael Strohm added 15 points as the Wildcats picked up the victory.
Greenwood outscored Delone Catholic, 23-14, at the free-throw line.
Matt Rineman had 22 points before fouling out for Delone Catholic.
Greenwood 61, Delone Catholic 54
Greenwood (1-1) 61
Avery Morder 2 2-5 6; Thomas Pyle 7 2-2 16; Tyler Sherman 1 6-8 8; Brennan Miller 1 5-7 7; Michael Strohm 5 5-8 15; Aaron Bollinger 3 3-5 9. Totals 19 23-35 61.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Steven Watts.
Delone Catholic (0-2) 54
Gabe Lee 1 0-0 2; Colton Keller 3 2-2 8; Kevin Mowery 1 0-0 2; John Sherdel 1 0-0 3; Corbyn Keller 4 7-8 15; Jake Sherdel 1 0-0 2; Matt Rineman 8 5-7 22. Totals 19 14-17 54.
3-point goals: Jo. Sherdel, Rineman.
Did not score: Sam Long, Ryan Murphy.
Score by quarter
Greenwood 11 13 17 20 — 61
Delone Catholic 8 8 20 18 — 54
n Upper Dauphin 69,
Northumberland Chr. 56
ELIZABETHVILLE – The Warriors trailed by seven at the break, but rallied to take a two-point lead headed into the final period.
However, the Trojans hit their foul shots in the final stanza to pull away in the consolation game of the Upper Dauphin Tip-Off Tournament.
David King scored 16 points, while Aaron Knauss added 13 points and Jack Garvin 12 to lead the Warriors (0-2).
Macklin Ayers scored 20 points and Hunter Lentz added 16 for the Trojans (1-1).
Upper Dauphin 69, Northumberland Christian 56
Northumberland Christian (0-2) 56
Jack Garvin 5 2-5 12; Jackson Kelly 1 3-4 5; David King 6 1-1 16; Aaron Knauss 5 0-0 13; Luke Snyder 0 0-2 0; Cole Knauss 2 0-0 5; Jake King 1 0-0 2; Justin Ross 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 6-10 56.
3-point goals: D. King 3, A. Knauss 3, C. Knauss.
Did not score: Donnie Rager, Josh King.
Upper Dauphin (1-1) 69
Stoner 2 1-2 7; Nate Wise 2 2-2 8; Wil Laskowski 3 2-4 10; Hayden Bellis 1 2-2 4; Sam Kerwin 1 0-0 2; Maison Grow 2 0-0 5; Macklin Ayers 7 6-8 20; Hunter Lentz 7 2-4 16. Totals 24 15-22 69.
3-point goals: Stoner 2, Wise 2, Laskowski 2 Grow.
Did not score: none
Score by quarters
Norry 15 12 19 12 — 56
Upper Dauphin 19 15 11 24 — 69