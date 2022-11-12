MANCHESTER — Jonah Erb performed as if it was going to be his final contest in a Selinsgrove uniform.
And for one half — while getting timely help from his woodwork — Erb did whatever he could to fight off a persistent Springfield Township side that wanted to attack with numbers and generate traffic.
Eventually, as the second half began to unfold, the Spartans continued to push forward and attack. Once they succeeded, several more finishes arrived and proved too much to overcome.
“They (had) three, four guys around the ball,” Erb said. “We were going for it, but they had the jump on us.”
Getting two finishes from Riley Martin and one from Shaun Bleeker, first-time entrant Springfield Township continued its journey through the PIAA’s Class AAA boys’ soccer bracket by turning back Selinsgrove 3-0 Saturday at Northeastern High School’s Bobcat Stadium.
Julian Casabon-Anzar added six saves for the Spartans (20-3), matching Erb’s total.
A short time after everything ended and Bobcat Stadium was nearly empty, Seals skipper Chris Lupolt announced that he and trusted assistant Dave Klinger would not be returning to Selinsgrove’s sidelines.
Since Erb’s career also wound to a close — classmates Nick Ritter and Aidan Hunt are the other seniors who started and logged appreciable playing time — Lupolt’s successor will inherit a terrific program that’s claimed three of the last four District 4 championships and reached the state quarterfinals each time.
“It’s the end of Coach Klinger and my career,” Lupolt revealed. “We’re done.”
Well, Erb tried to extend careers and seasons at least one more game.
“Jonah’s one of the hardest-working kids we have,” Lupolt said. “The progress he’s made and the improvement he’s made over the course of the season and before that has been amazing.”
And for 40 minutes, Erb backstopped a group determined to survive, advance and play in Tuesday’s semifinals against District 1 runner-up Phoenixville. Erb flashed his dependable mitts twice to parry the ball out of danger while the Spartans also had two pops glance off the woodwork.
Casabon-Aznar also frustrated the Seals (19-3) by handling a pair of Logan Rodkey chances and putting the clamps on a Jake Keeney pop near the right post. No wonder both sides gladly used the break to exhale, review the opening 40 minutes and reorganize for a winner-moves-on second half.
“We pretty much said, ‘We’re playing good defense, we just need to win more headballs,’” Erb said of the halftime discussion. “And if the ball lands, just get it out."
While Ritter had an early chance with the outside of his right foot swallowed up, Springfield stepped in front at 43:35 when Martin found space in the penalty area and juked once before slotting a ball under Erb’s right arm. A second Martin finish arrived at 52:24.
Right before Martin’s second goal, the Seals’ Colin Findlay saw his potential equalizer scoot wide of the left post. Several minutes after the Spartans went up 2-0, Casabon-Aznar dived to his left to snare a Bobby Kruskie effort that would have halved Selinsgrove’s deficit. Another Findlay rip, off a dangerous restart, sailed high.
Although Selinsgrove had to push forward to try to erase Springfield Twp.’s advantage, the Spartans struck a third time at 62:45 when Martin’s dish set up Bleeker’s score. And that was pretty much it.
“We had a great season,” Erb said. “We showed we could rally when we were down one or two goals and coming back and winning. Just overall being a team and not being independent on the field.”
“We just couldn’t get over the hump,” Lupolt added. “I thought we had a chance today.”
PIAA CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
at Northeastern HS
Springfield Twp. 3, Selinsgrove 0
Second half
ST-Riley Martin (unassisted), 43:35; ST-Martin (unassisted), 52:24; ST-Shaun Bleeker (Martin), 62:45.
Shots: ST 11-6. Corners: ST 4-1. Saves: Selinsgrove, Jonah Erb (6 saves); Springfield Twp, Julian Casabon-Aznar (6).