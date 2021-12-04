ELIZABETHTOWN — Susquehanna scored 60 second-half points Saturday to turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 111-91 win over Elizabethtown in the Landmark Conference men's basketball opener for both teams.
Seniors Dominic Dunn and Danny Frauenheim led the River Hawks (5-2, 1-0 Landmark) offensively with 30 points and 25 points, respectively. It was the River Hawks' first contest against a conference opponent since they won the Landmark Conference Championship against Scranton in 2020.
Frauenheim notched a double-double with 25 points and 12 assists. Dunn was 6-of-7 on 3-pointers as he reached a new career high in points. Three other River Hawks scored in double figures, as Howie Rankine, Jr. totaled 15 on 5-of-6 shooting, Lukas Yurasits contributed 19 on 7-of-10 shooting, and Wes Simons added 10 on 4-of-5 shooting.
The River Hawks jumped out to a 22-5 lead early in the game, but the Blue Jays (4-4, 0-1) outscored Susquehanna 47-29 over the rest of the half to take a 52-51 lead into intermission.
Dunn made a layup with a Frauenheim assist 16 seconds into the second half to give Susquehanna the lead for good. Simons made a free throw after an offensive rebound, and Yurasits drilled a jumper to push the lead to four. After an Elizabethtown free throw, the teams traded 3-pointers before a personal 5-0 run by Simons put the River Hawks ahead by eight (64-56). Elizabethtown didn't get closer than five points the rest of the way.
The River Hawks shot 62 percent from the field (41-of-66) and 61 percent from beyond the arc (16-of-26). The squad was also effective on the boards, outrebounding Elizabethtown 35-23.
Susquehanna 111, Elizabethtown 91
Susquehanna (5-2, 1-0) 111
Dominic Dunn 10-17 4-4 30, Danny Frauenheim 10-17 3-5 25, Lukas Yurasits 7-10 2-2 19, Howie Rankine 5-6 2-2 15, Wes Simons 4-5 2-3 10, Cooper Haberern 2-6 0-0 6, Steven Ressler 3-3 0-0 6, Isaiah Oluajayi 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Pat Corbett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-66 13-16 111.
Elizabethtown (4-4, 0-1) 91
Jalin Robinson 7-12 10-11 25, Ryan Fitzpatrick 6-9 0-0 16, Rance Russo 4-8 1-2 11, Jared Archer 3-9 1-2 10, Nick Rappa 1-2 2-4 4, Tyreke Herbert 5-6 0-0 10, Alon Gorham 3-6 2-2 10, Niko Georgelis 2-3 0-0 5, Dylan Rowe 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 31-57 16-22 91.
Halftime: Elizabethtown 52-51. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 16-26 (Dunn 6-7, Rankine 3-3, Yurasits 3-4, Haberern 2-4, Frauenheim 2-7, Corbett 0-1); Elizabethtown 13-26 (Fitzpatrick 4-7, Archer 3-6, Gorham 2-3, Russo 2-5, Georgelis 1-1, Robinson 1-4). Rebounds: Susquehanna 35 (Dunn 9); Elizabethtown 23 (Fitzpatrick 4). Assists: Susquehanna 22 (Frauenheim 12); Elizabethtown 13 (Fitzpatrick 4). Steals: Susquehanna 7 (Dunn 3); Elizabethtown 7 (Russo 2, Rappa 2). Blocked shots: Susquehanna 1 (Rankine); Elizabethtown 1 (Rappa). Total fouls: Susquehanna 19; Elizabethtown 19. Turnovers: Susquehanna 11; Elizabethtown 13. A: 135.