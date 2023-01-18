SUNBURY — Five different players scored in double figures as Shikellamy exploded for 46 second-half points to rout Jersey Shore in a HAC-I clash at the Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
The Braves (5-9) ended a four-game slide with the lopsided win.
Mason Deitrich led the balanced scoring attack with 20 points. Xavier Fashaw drilled a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 13 points for the Braves. Cam Lenner also added 13 in the win, while Asher Moyer and Brady Wilson added 11 each.
Shikellamy led by five at halftime before scoring 23 points in each of the final two quarters, outscoring the Bulldogs (2-11) 46-26 in the second half.
Shikellamy 80, Jersey Shore 55
Jersey Shore (2-11) 55
Jager Woodring 1 0-0 2; Hunter Fink 0 2-4 2; Derrick High 1 2-2 4; Ben Balden 2 2-2 6; Gage Mosier 2 1-1 5; Mason Miller 10 2-4 24; Spencer Brion 2 4-4 9; Kaimen West 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 4 13-16 55.
3-point goals: Miller 2, Brion, West.
Did not score: Kaden Jolin, Jude TenEyck
Shikellamy (5-9)
Joniel Bruno 2 1-2 5; Ryan Williams 3 0-0 6; Cam Lenner 5 1-1 13; Asher Moyer 4 3-6 11; Xavier Fashaw 5 0-1 13; Micah Moyer 0 1-2 1; Mason Deitrich 7 5-5 20; Brady Wilson 3 5-6 11. Totals 29 6 16-23 80.
3-point goals: Lenner 2, Fashaw 3, Deitrich.
Did not score: Logan Fisher, Logan McAllister.
Shore;16;13;14;12 — 55
Shikellamy;21;13;23;23 — 80