SELINSGROVE — Since Nevin Hoenninger filled out a number of categories on the final stat sheet — and provided plenty of intangibles — perhaps it was fitting that one of the Susquehanna junior’s photos graced the cover of the game program.
Especially since whenever Hoenninger was on the floor Saturday night, plenty of positives flowed through the River Hawks — at both ends of the floor.
One of three players to score double-digits, Hoenninger banked 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out six assists and even blocked one shot as the River Hawks motored past York (N.Y.) 76-49 in the semifinal round of the Susquehanna Trailways women’s basketball tournament at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
Erin McQuillen paced SU (2-1) with 15 points, while Sadie Comfort chimed in with 11 points off the bench as Gabby Holko’s balanced club (11 players scored) will play in today’s championship game (3 p.m.) with its second consecutive victory.
Up next for Susquehanna, which is in the midst of a four-game homestand, will be St. Elizabeth (N.J.). St. Elizabeth (3-2) used some effective deep shooting late to pull away to a 64-53 victory over Penn College in the front end of the evening double dip.
Mac-Dege Dessources cranked out a double-double (15 points and 17 boards) for York (0-2).
Despite forcing York to cough up the basketball 17 times before the break, the River Hawks led by just five (31-26) with time winding down until Hoenninger turned a McQuillen dish into a layup, and McQuillen ended the half with a nifty spin and scoop that beat the horn.
Plus, Susquehanna converted just 13 of its 39 field-goal attempts before the break.
“Seeing other teammates score helps everyone else,” said the 5-foot-9 Hoenninger, who also had three steals. “At halftime, we talked about calming down the ball and also when we had transition to push it. We also wanted to get it into the post.”
While the visiting Cardinals were able to stay within shouting distance early in the third quarter — York trailed 41-34 — a 12-0 outburst ignited by a Hoenninger stickback and punctuated by the Lampeter-Strasburg product’s three-point play had SU in command.
Suddenly, the River Hawks were sitting on a 53-34 lead midway through the third.
“It gave us some room to kind of breathe and settle down,” Hoenninger said.
York crept to within 14 (59-45) early in the final quarter, but another Hoenninger finish at the hoop triggered an 11-0 salvo as Holko’s River Hawks really opened things up.
With its front-line players already on the bench and sitting next to Holko, Susquehanna was able to expand its lead to as many as 29 before the horn sounded.
Quick turnaround or not, the River Hawks will try to make it three straight successes later today when they step back inside their Houts Gymnasium playpen.
“We just want to keep our defense as solid as possible,” said Hoenninger, referring to SU yielding 84 total points in its two home victories. “It feels good.
“It gives us confidence to go into this next game.”
And …
“I’m a defensive minded coach,” Holko said. “But I want to be able to run in transition. If we don’t have to set up a play, I am A-OK with that.”
SUSQUEHANNA TRAILWAYS
TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
SUSQUEHANNA 76, YORK (N.Y.) 49
York (0-2)
Destiny Drummond 2-5 0-2 4; Ellma Hodzic 3-8 2-6 8; Mac-Dege Dessources 4-10 7-8 15; Kristina Sierra 2-9 2-2 8; Cami Melson 1-5 0-0 3; Dayana Jacome 0-0 0-0 0; Keyla Cabrera 0-2 0-0 0; Iyanah Mirville 0-0 0-0 0; Daniesha Newsome 3-11 0-0 7; Aminata Sagna 1-5 0-0 2; Diamond Jackson 0-1 0-0 0; Destenee Bailey 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 17-63 11-18 49.
SUSQUEHANNA (2-1)
Erin McQuillen 5-11 3-3 15; Amanda Lemire 3-11 0-0 7; Olivia Brandt 2-8 2-4 6; Amalia Esposito 3-8 1-3 7; Nevin Hoenninger 6-12 2-4 14; Isabella Schwabe 3-3 0-0 6; Rachel Sweger 0-1 0-0 0; Alexa Petrozzino 1-3 0-0 2; Megan Emlet 0-1 1-2 1; Taylor Evans 2-5 2-2 6; Sadie Comfort 4-7 0-0 11; Hannah McLucas 0-1 1-2 1; Kaitlyn Lynch 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-73 12-20 76.
Halftime: SU 35-26. 3-point goals: York 4-19 (Sierra 2-6, Newsome 1-1, Melson 1-4, Drummond 0-1, Hodzic 0-2, Sagna 0-2, Bailey 0-3). SU 6-22 (Comfort 3-3, McQuillen 2-5, Lemire 1-6, Hoenninger 0-1, McLucas 0-1, Lynch 0-1, Petrozzino 0-2, Esposito 0-3). Rebounds: York 49 (Dessources 17), SU 51 (Brandt 8). Assists: York 5 (Bailey 2), SU 17 (Hoenninger 6). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: York 20, Susquehanna 19. Technical fouls: None. Turnovers: York 25, Susquehanna 16.