MANDATA — Randy Richter’s two-run single keyed a four-run second inning that carried Selinsgrove to a 7-1 win over Line Mountain in Susquehanna Valley American Legion League play Saturday.
Post 25 led 5-0 after the second, and Tyler Swineford took a shutout into the sixth. Blake Wirt’s RBI groundout accounted for Line Mountain’s run.
Richter and Brady Hoot each had a pair of hits, while Ryan Reed added two RBIs for Selinsgrove (5-6), which hosts Berwick today at 5:45 p.m.
Selinsgrove 7, Line Mountain 1
Selinsgrove 140 000 2 — 7-8-2
Line Mountain 000 001 0 — 1-3-4
Tyler Swineford, Brady Hoot (7) and Carter Horten. Brock Wirt, Blake Wirt (2), Keefer Neidig (5) and Kamden Shaffer.
WP: Swineford. LP: Bl. Wirt.
Selinsgrove: Horten 1-for-4, run; Ryan Aument 1-for-3, 2 runs; Randy Richter 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Blaise Zeiders 1-for-3, run, RBI; Ryan Reed 2 RBIs; Brady Hoot 2-for-2, run; Noah Stahl 1-for-3, run, RBI.
Line Mountain: Br. Wirt 2-for-3, run; Bl. Wirt RBI; Rhett Klinger 1-for-3.
FRIDAY
n Mifflinburg 10,
Williamsport 4 (5 inn.)
WILLIAMSPORT — Garrett Becker and Bryce Koonsman ripped run-scoring doubles in a 10-run as Mifflinburg knocked around three Williamsport pitchers to score 10 times in the first inning.
Becker knocked in two runs, and Koonsman drove in another following Josh Foster’s sacrifice fly. Foster added an RBI single later in the inning after Post 410 scored twice on hit batsman with the bases loaded.
Reed Wagner and Michael Warren each added two RBIs.
Mifflinburg 10,
Williamsport 4 (5 inn.)
Mifflinburg (10)22 00 — 14-9-1
Williamsport 040 00 — 4-4-2
Michael Warrren, Denzel Sampsell (2), Eric Zimmerman (4) and Josh Foster. Brandon Loner, Keon Burkholder (1), Jaiden Cioffi (1), Solomon Grant (2) and Drake Mankey.
WP: Zimmerman. LP: Loner.
Mifflinburg: Zimmerman 2-for-4, 3 runs, RBI; Reed Wagner 1-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Warren 1-for-1, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Garrett Becker 1-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Foster 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Bryce Koonsman 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI; Mason Cooper 1-for-3, 2 runs; Anthony Bennage 2 runs; Gavin Enders 1-for-3, run, RBI.
Williamsport: Grant 1-for-3, RBI; Cioffi RBI; Evan Naggy 1-for-1, RBI; Loner 1-for-3, run; Burkholder 1-for-2, run, RBI.