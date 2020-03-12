STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s men’s basketball team will not have a chance to compete for a Big Ten championship this season after the conference canceled its basketball tournament amid growing concerns about coronavirus.
“The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately,” the conference said in a statement. “The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
No. 6 Penn State (21-10, 11-9 Big Ten) was scheduled to play No. 11 Indiana (20-12, 9-11 Big Ten) at 9 p.m. tonight in Indianapolis. The Big Ten Tournament opened with two games on Wednesday.
Thursday’s announcement comes a day after the NCAA said it would implement protocols for its upcoming national tournament that would prohibit fans from attending all games. The NBA on Wednesday also suspended its season due to coronavirus concerns. Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for coronavirus infections.