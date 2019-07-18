Big Ten football’s calendar year officially begins at noon today with the opening of Big Ten Media Days. The 48th annual gathering will be held at downtown Chicago’s Hilton and it concludes Friday evening.
James Franklin is set to make his sixth Big Ten media day appearance as Penn State’s football coach. He’ll be joined by seniors Blake Gillikin (punter), Cam Brown (linebacker) and John Reid (cornerback) as Penn State’s student representatives. Franklin will speak from 8:30-8:45 a.m. on Friday. Gillikin, Brown and Reid will take their turns fielding questions Friday afternoon.
For the first time since 2016, Penn State will trot out a new starting quarterback for its Aug. 31 season opener against Idaho. Redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford figures to be the presumed starter. Clifford played in four games last season and completed five of his seven pass attempts for 195 yards passing and two touchdowns. Clifford’s 95-yard touchdown pass to Daniel George last September set a record as the longest pass play from scrimmage in Penn State history.
Defensive stalwarts Micah Parsons (linebacker), Yetur Gross-Matos (defensive end) and Tariq Castro-Fields (cornerback) are primed to lead the Nittany Lion defense. Parsons recorded a team-best 83 tackles last season despite logging just one start. Gross-Matos tallied eight sacks last season, and opposing quarterbacks achieved a mere 56.6 passer rating when throwing against Castro-Fields.
As Penn State attempts to earn its first appearance in the Big Ten title game since 2016, it’ll do so under a new conference landscape. After Urban Meyer’s retirement at the end of last season, Ryan Day makes his first Big Ten media day appearance as Ohio State’s coach. Day filled in for Meyer during Meyer’s three-game suspension last September and led the Buckeyes to a 3-0 record. Whether Day can sustain that success remains to be seen, but he’ll forge ahead with a roster chock-full of talent.
Nebraska’s Scott Frost returned to his alma mater last season with a trove of coaching awards — all from 2017 when he led Central Florida to an undefeated season. Frost guided the Cornhuskers to a 4-8 record in his inaugural year. Nebraska ended the year winners of four of its final six contests and finished second in the Big Ten in yards of total offense (456 ypg).
Northwestern will look to continue the momentum from a 2018 season that saw the Wildcats win nine games, a Big Ten West title and the Holiday Bowl, and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and his 12 returning starters hope to bring the Big Ten championship trophy back to Ann Arbor for the first time since 2004.
This year’s Big Ten media days marks the final one for conference commissioner Jim Delany, who earlier this year announced his scheduled retirement for June 2020. Delany, whose tenure as Big Ten commissioner spans three decades, will be replaced by Kevin Warren.
Minnesota redshirt sophomore walk-on holder Casey O’Brien will deliver the keynote speech. O’Brien is a four-time cancer survivor and 2018 Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
Forty-three players and their respective coaches are scheduled to speak at the two-day event.