STATE COLLEGE — The Big Ten Conference last week followed the lead of the NCAA when it decided to cancel all spring sports for the remainder of the school year.
All 14 Big Ten schools by Wednesday had moved to postpone or limit participation in its spring sports, but by Friday, the moratorium was adopted throughout the country.
“The Big Ten Conference announced (Friday) that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, and will be re-evaluated at that time,” the conference released in a statement. “The Big Ten has previously announced that in addition to canceling the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions.
“The Conference also has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The NCAA offered relief to spring sports student-athletes on Friday when it announced it would allow them to receive an extra year of eligibility.
Spring NCAA sports include baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, rowing, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s volleyball and women’s water polo.
The NCAA’s relief, however, doesn’t address the future of its winter sports student-athletes.
Minnesota, Indiana
earn wins
Just four teams were able to play games in Indianapolis last week on day one of the men’s Big Ten men’s basketball tournament last week, as the tournament opener featured Northwestern against Minnesota, and Indiana played Nebraska.
The Golden Gophers cruised past the Cornhuskers on Wednesday en route to a 74-57 victory.
Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu posted a game-high 24 points to go with eight rebounds. Marcus Carr added 14 points and five rebounds, while Payton Willis finished with 12 points and six boards.
Pete Nance paced the Wildcats with 15 points.
Minnesota (15-16, 8-12 Big Ten) erased a two-point Northwestern (8-23, 3-17 Big Ten) at the half to earn the win.
Indiana picked up a decisive 89-64 win against Nebraska in front of a Hoosier-heavy crowd in Wednesday’s nightcap.
Five Hoosiers recorded double-digit scoring efforts. Armaan Franklin led the way with 13 points. Devonte Green and Justin Smith each tallied 12 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Aljami Durham tallied 11 points apiece.
Indiana (20-12, 9-11 Big Ten) shot 35-of-66 (53 percent) from the field and received 40 points in the paint.
Nebraska’s Kevin Cross scored a game-high 23 points and collected nine rebounds. Haanif Cheatham scored 17 points, while Jervay Green ended with 15 points.