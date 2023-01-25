College basketball, more so than any other domestic sport, has been in the crosshairs of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, the entire postseason was canceled as the pandemic hit hard in March and April. In 2021, most of the season was played behind closed doors, and the tournament was played in an Indiana bubble. In 2022, a sense of normalcy returned, but there were still Omicron-related stoppages, especially in December 2021 and January 2022.
The hope was with increased immunity via vaccination and some level of herd immunity the days of college basketball COVID disruption were behind us.
However, that hope was dashed recently. With the new Kraken variant proving to be fast-spreading and possibly capable of avoiding existing vaccines, cases are on the upswing again.
Northwestern turned out to be ground zero of another COVID wave. The Wildcats had to postpone games last week against both Iowa and Wisconsin due to not having enough players available with COVID cases on their team.
By Monday, Northwestern was cleared to play, and its game against Wisconsin, originally scheduled for last Saturday was played in Evanston, Illinois. The Wildcats won 66-63 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
The Big Ten, and Northwestern's opponents, have helped put the Wildcats back on track to complete their season. A game at Nebraska, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was moved to Wednesday to give the Wildcats time to travel after their game against Wisconsin on Monday.
The Iowa game was rescheduled for Jan. 31.
That means a compressed schedule for the Wildcats, but they intend to complete their 20-game Big Ten slate.
"You have to look at everything optimistically. You can look at it negatively, but I don't think that helps. I said to the team. We're going to play six games in 13 days. It is what it is. We have to be able to get these games in. I asked them if they'd rather have practice on those days? And it's a resounding no. They want to play games," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said after the win over Wisconsin.
Collins brought up another point.
"If you aspire to play after here, look at the schedule of a G League, NBA or overseas player. You have to travel. You have to play back-to-backs. That's part of it," Collins said.
Collins was appreciative of the cooperation around the league and from its media partners. With every Big Ten game slotted for a television spot on one of its networks, it's easier said than done sometimes to move games around.
"It wasn't an easy puzzle to put together, especially with everyone's schedule jam-packed and working with TV. Everyone's on the same page. They want players to play," Collins said.
As for the COVID pause? If there's one "upshot", it's this generation of players is used to it by now.
"It's unfortunate what happened, but we just took it day-by-day. We got in the gym, worked and kept our conditioning up," said Northwestern guard Chase Audige, who had 16 points against the Badgers. "We attacked it like we would any other day. I don't think we tried to make anything else of it."
The win over Wisconsin lifted Northwestern (13-5, 4-3) above the .500 mark in Big Ten play as it currently sits in fourth place. Northwestern is chasing just its second NCAA Tournament bid.
Poll paucity
Purdue is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, returning to the top spot after a two-week absence, but there are no other Big Ten teams with it in the Top 25.
It's the first time the Big Ten has only had one team in the Top 25 since 2004. Wisconsin was ranked No. 12 on Feb. 16, 2004, but the Badgers had no other company in the poll.
Though the Boilermakers are the only ranked Big Ten team, five did receive votes. Indiana (27), Rutgers (29), Michigan State (32), Illinois (34) and Wisconsin (39) all received consideration from voters.
Bracketology is kind
The number of Big Ten teams receiving votes in the poll gives a hint at the phenomenon of having just one ranked team but with the Big Ten well-represented on the Bracketology side of the ledger.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology on Tuesday placed 10 Big Ten schools into the tournament, higher than any other conference.
The Athletic's Bracket Watch had 11 Big Ten schools in the field. Jerry Palm, of CBS Sports, was more conservative with eight Big Ten schools in his Monday field.
Why does the Big Ten have little poll backing but solid NCAA Tournament support?
A look at the analytical web sites offers a clue, and so do the chaotic Big Ten standings.
On Kenpom.com, nine Big Ten schools are ranked in his top 40, but eight of the nine are ranked between 19 and 39. On barttorvik.com, eight Big Ten schools are between 15 and 52. The NCAA's NET rankings include nine schools between 19 and 49.
Which school is better isn't helped by the Big Ten's chaotic standings. Second-to-13th place are only separated by 2 1/2 games.
Take Ohio State, currently tied for 11th place with Maryland. The Buckeyes are 11-8, but the analytical websites love the Buckeyes. Ohio State is 19th in both Kenpom and Torvik and is 24th in the NET rankings.
Because it's rated so highly by those measures, Ohio State is hanging on to an NCAA Tournament bid despite inconsistency in league play.
Then there's Michigan. The Wolverines are currently tied for second place with Rutgers at 5-3, and Michigan is also 11-8 overall, but it isn't considered to be NCAA Tournament-worthy.
Why? Michigan's Big Ten record is inflated by two games against last-place Minnesota, and there were no non-conference wins that were notable.
The Big Ten standings are rife with this type of contradiction. The Big Ten has a lot of good but not a lot of great. Good gets a team into the tournament, but it usually takes something close to great to get into the Top 25.