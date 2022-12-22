All seems wonderful in the Purdue men’s basketball universe.
The Boilermakers are the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll for the second-straight week. Purdue is the first Big Ten program to reach the No. 1 ranking in consecutive seasons for the first time since Indiana did it in 1975-76.
With center Zach Edey, Purdue possesses the most dominant big man in all of college basketball.
However, when you examine Purdue a bit closer, it has had hurdles to overcome to maintain its 11-0 record.
Since it stormed to the No. 1 ranking Dec. 12 — a few weeks after impressive wins over Marquette, West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke — the Boilermakers have simmered down a tad.
In its last two games, Purdue needed overtime to take down Nebraska, and was also pushed to the limit by Davidson in Indianapolis on Saturday before the Boilermakers earned a 69-61 victory.
The adversity for Purdue has mostly come from poor 3-point shooting. In the last two games, the Boilermakers are 10-of-54 from beyond the arc.
Purdue shot 24.1% against the Cornhuskers on Dec. 10, and the Boilermakers were a woeful 3-for-25 against Davidson. That means Purdue coach Matt Painter has to preach grace under fire.
“If we’re not going to be able to make a shot, why should they change what they do (defensively)?” Painter said after Purdue’s win over Davidson, referring to teams sagging on Edey. “It’s no different than what Nebraska did to us. We’re up 14 and, all of the sudden, we go cold. People aren’t going to change. They’re going to make us prove some things. I thought we had some resolve.”
Painter tied Purdue’s lack of shooting and its ability to find a way to win anyway to the kind of players he has to recruit to West Lafayette. Painter noted he’s only had one McDonald’s All-American in his 18 years in charge.
“I recruit through skill and character. We’ve been able to get size. If you can get that with skill, it’s a very good recipe. We have that recipe,” Painter said. “The ball isn’t always going to go in. We have to keep doing what we’re doing and be process-based.”
Of course, most teams would love to have Purdue’s “problems.”
Stopping power
The program that annually has the lowest men’s basketball expectations in the Big Ten is quietly getting the job done.
Northwestern is 8-2 and has won its only Big Ten game so far, at Michigan State no less.
In the early days of Chris Collins’ coaching tenure, the Wildcats were known for defense. They’re getting their mojo back in that department with a vengeance.
Entering the week, Northwestern led the nation in 2-point field goal defense at 37%. Thanks to that, the Wildcats have conceded just 55.6 points per game, fifth-best nationally.
“It’s the mindset of the players. We looked around the room when we started this summer and we said, ‘Guys, how are we going to win? What’s going to be the formula for us to be a winning team?’ We lost a lot of offense off of last year’s team,” Collins said after Northwestern defeated DePaul last Saturday. “We felt like if we were going to be a team to compete in the Big Ten and make a jump, we had to make a leap on that end. The players have bought in.”
Northwestern forces turnovers, and that’s also part of the plan.
“Our aggressiveness on defense has been a staple. We get more steals, we get out in transition and we play faster,” Wildcats guard Chase Audige said after the DePaul victory.
Collins also gave praise to assistant coach Chris Lowery. The former Southern Illinois head coach and assistant under Bruce Weber at Illinois and Kansas State was brought in to beef up Northwestern’s resistance.
“That was by design. I knew what he could bring us. I always admired the way his teams played under Coach Weber at Illinois and at Kansas State. So he’s brought some good ideas to the table,” Collins said.
Holiday time
Most Big Ten schools are playing a game or two before Christmas Day, and almost all of them are home tune-ups against mid-major or low-major foes.
The only Power Six pairings for Big Ten schools in the week before Christmas Day were Michigan’s matchup against North Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday and the Illinois-Missouri “Border War” in St. Louis on Thursday.
Indiana has a whopping 13-day break between games from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5.
In the old days, teams used to practice straight through Christmas. Indiana coach Mike Woodson remembered it well from his own playing days in the late 1970s.
“I was talking with (former Indiana standout) Quinn Buckner the other night. I was asking, ‘Did we ever get a break for Christmas?’ and we didn’t. I never got to go home for Christmas,” Woodson recalled on his radio show Monday. “We spent Christmas together. It’s a different time. I get it, but if it were up to me? They’d be spending Christmas with me and practicing. But we’ll give them three or four days off and go back to work.”
After his Indiana and NBA career ended, Woodson spent his entire coaching life in the NBA until taking over Indiana in 2021. He’s still getting used to the modern ways of college basketball.
“They’re rewarded a day off a week (from practice). I can’t get around that. They get that one day a week, which is crazy to me, but it is what it is,” Woodson said.
Left to his own devices, Woodson would take a different tack.
“If I could kidnap them and never let them go home, that’s what I would do,” the Indiana coach said.