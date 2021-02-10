The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament has been relocated from Chicago to Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium for this season, the conference announced on Tuesday.
The Big Ten hosted its first men’s tournament at Chicago’s United Center in 1998, and it has rotated between Indianapolis, New York City and Washington, D.C., since.
“The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors,” the Big Ten said in a statement. “First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents.”
Lucas Oil Stadium is home to the Indianapolis Colts.
This year’s tournament begins on March 10 and runs through March 14.
The announcement comes nearly one month after the NCAA decided to host its 68-team, single-elimination national tournament solely in Indiana. In keeping the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament in the same city, the Big Ten hopes to better manage its teams’ coronavirus protocols.
The NCAA will announce this year’s national tournament invitees on March 14, and the first round of play begins on March. 19. The national championship game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 5.
“Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues,” the Big Ten said.
National tournament games will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis), Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis), Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis), Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis), Mackey Arena (West Lafayette) and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (Bloomington).
“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes. The reality of today’s announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities and staff.”