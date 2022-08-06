In 2020, the Big Ten launched several mental health initiatives as one of Kevin Warren’s first orders of business as commissioner. The Big Ten Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet was formed as a result, and each of the conference’s 14 schools is represented by two cabinet members.
“This is a complex and stressful time in our society and the mental health and wellness of our Big Ten family is a critical component of our focus,” Warren said when announcing the initiative.
Representing Penn State on the cabinet is Dr. Nicole DeFerrari.
The Pittsburgh native joined Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services staff in 2020, where she serves as the program’s intercollegiate athletics psychologist and coordinator of athlete services. As part of this role, DeFerrari helps student-athletes confront a variety of life difficulties, ranging from family issues to clinically diagnosable mental health concerns. She’s seen the increased awareness nationally regarding mental health help normalize the topic among Penn State’s student-athletes.
“One of my favorite parts about being a sports psychologist is when I get a referral from one of my students to one of their teammates. So at that individual level, they’re spreading awareness to each other about the help they’re receiving,” DeFerrari said.
Last year the Big Ten brought on former Ohio State team physician Dr. James Borchers as its first chief medical officer.
While Borchers didn’t serve in his current role when the Big Ten launched its mental health initiative two years ago, he’s expressed a commitment to working with the schools’ cabinet members and student-athletes to ensure the issue remains a priority.
“I think the student-athletes appreciate the effort that’s gone into the initiative,” Borchers said.
At Penn State, CAPS provides individual and group therapy. Text-based mental health coaching options, teletherapy and medication, among other services, are offered.
The department sees roughly 14 to 15% of Nittany Lions student-athletes every academic year. CAPS didn’t release statistical data on that percentage by gender.
“We feel really good about that number,” DeFerrari said. “And when I think about that, I think about how our normalization processes are impacting their willingness to come in and see us for care.”
CAPS also offers referrals to outside mental health providers, and Penn State student-athletes — first-years or transfers — are required to complete a mental health pre-participation screener during their first semester on campus. This provides the department with baseline mental health information on each athlete and helps it tailor specific services to the needs of individuals.