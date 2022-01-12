STATE COLLEGE — Penn State has added a new opponent and changed the dates of a few contests from its original 2021 football schedule.
The Big Ten on Wednesday officially announced sweeping football schedule changes across the conference for the 2022 season.
The Nittany Lions’ first four weeks of the season remain as originally scheduled.
Penn State will still travel to Purdue on Sept. 3 for the season opener. The Nittany Lions host Ohio University on Sept. 10 for the 2022 home opener at Beaver Stadium. Penn State visits Auburn on Sept. 17 for the second of a two-game series against the SEC opponent before returning to Beaver Stadium on Sept. 24 to close out the first month of the season against Central Michigan.
Instead of hosting Ohio State on Oct. 1, Penn State will play Northwestern at Beaver Stadium that day. Penn State will then use Oct. 8 as its idle week. The original bye week was scheduled to fall on Oct. 22.
Penn State travels to Michigan on Oct. 15 before returning to Beaver Stadium for a pair of games against Minnesota (Oct. 22) and Ohio State (Oct. 29).
The Nittany Lions begin November with a road trip to Indiana (Nov. 5) and hosts Maryland on Nov. 12. Penn State visits Rutgers on Nov. 19 before closing out the regular season at home against Michigan State on Nov. 26.
Illinois, which was scheduled to visit Penn State on Oct. 15, has been removed from the 2022 schedule.
Penn State’s revised 2022 football schedule:
Sept. 3 at Purdue
Sept. 10 vs. Ohio
Sept. 17 at Auburn
Sept. 24 vs. Central Michigan
Oct. 1 vs. Northwestern
Oct. 8 Idle
Oct. 15 at Michigan
Oct. 22 vs. Minnesota
Oct. 29 vs. Ohio State
Nov. 5 at Indiana
Nov. 12 vs. Maryland
Nov. 19 at Rutgers
Nov. 26 vs. Michigan State