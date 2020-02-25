With March approaching, the Big Ten is in position to hear the names of more than half of its teams called on Selection Sunday.
The Big East set a record with 11 teams out of a then 16-team conference making the NCAA Tournament field in 2011. While many of those teams stumbled early, Big East Tournament champion Connecticut, led by Kemba Walker, beat Butler for the national title.
This season, 11 Big Ten teams making the tournament may be a stretch. But 10 is a possibility. Of the 14 conference teams, 11 remain ranked in the top 52 in this week’s NCAA NET rankings, a criteria used by the NCAA Selection Committee to seed at-large teams.
The six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week are locks to make the field, led by Maryland (9), Penn State (16), Iowa (18), Michigan (19), Ohio State (23) and Michigan State (24).
The situation is more tenuous for the other five teams from the Big Ten in the NET Top 52. Surging Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) has won four straight and appears in good position to earn a bid, while Illinois (17-9, 9-6) bounced back from a four-game losing streak with a big road win at Penn State. Indiana (18-9, 8-8) has won three of its last four games and picked up a pair of Quadrant 1 wins this week at Minnesota and at home against Penn State. The Hoosiers, with five wins over ranked teams, have a strong enough resume, provided they don’t collapse the final two weeks of the regular season.
Warren supports
transfer rule
Count Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as one who supports a one-time transfer exception without sitting out the year.
After the Big Ten announced it was considering the exception for its member schools, the NCAA revealed last week a Transfer Waiver Working Group has been created to consider the rule change for all member schools.
Warren himself was a transfer as a college athlete, playing his first two years of basketball at Pennsylvania before finishing his career at Grand Canyon University in Arizona.
“So many times people make decisions to go to schools for various reasons, and sometimes those decisions change,” Warren said at a media gathering with Iowa reporters Friday. “There may be a family situation. It may be a coach change situation. It may be an academic situation.”
As a former lawyer, Warren said it also concerns him under the current system that student-athletes are required to document personal issues, such as family health problems, in order to apply for a transfer waiver without sitting out a year.
“I’m always very protective of people’s personal information,” Warren said. “And so I’m a big believer that every individual, every student-athlete should have an opportunity on a one-time basis to make sure that they are allowed to transfer.”