STATE COLLEGE — After getting only one chance to wrestle at home during the regular season, Penn State this weekend will host the 2021 Big Ten wrestling championship at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Nine of the conference’s 14 teams are ranked in InterMat’s most recent Top 25, with 2019-20 Big Ten champion Iowa (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten) leading the way at No. 1. The Hawkeyes haven’t wrestled since Feb. 7, as a COVID-19 outbreak within the program forced the postponement of their final three regular-season duals, including a much-anticipated matchup with Penn State on Feb. 12.
The two-day competition is the next step on the way to the NCAA Championships later this month in St. Louis, and adds another layer of focus on being ready — and healthy — at the right time.
Top-ranked Iowa has gone through a “crucial time period with communication from the coaching staff to these guys about patience and controlling the things you can control,” Iowa coach Tim Brands said earlier this week. “… They’ve done that, and they’ve done that in a consistent manner. When you have that, and it becomes prevalent in your locker room, you can’t help but have good things happen where a crisis all of a sudden jumps out in front of you and you handle it pretty doggone well.”
“We’ve stayed about as prepared as we can be,” Rutgers coach Scott Goodale said this week. “We’ve had some really high-spirited energy practices. We’ve tried to simulate with matches. We’ve done our peaks and valleys of the two weeks leading up like we’ve done ever since I’ve been here. Practices have been great. Our guys’ spirits are good.”
Uncertainty and the fluid nature of each week this season because of coronavirus testing and outbreaks conference-wide have made for the most unconventional season coaches and wrestlers have faced.
At Iowa, Lee said the tools required to face and overcome those challenges were given to him and his teammates since their first day on campus.
“We’ve talked about getting through anything, no matter the circumstances, since I was a freshman,” said Lee, who graduated from Franklin Regional High. “It doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world, you can only control what you can control, and you just have to go out there and control what you can control, which is your mindset how hard you train, how ready you get… We’re ready to go, and it doesn’t matter what’s coming after us. We’re going to do our best to win titles.”
For Penn State, Coach Cael Sanderson and his wrestlers have faced similar challenges, as the start of their season was delayed two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Outbreaks at other schools this season meant Penn State’s first and only home meet this year was held on Feb. 22 in the regular-season finale.
“I think now that we’re in the postseason, and the Big Ten Tournament is here, and the kids know that they have a chance to compete for a Big Ten championship and hopefully a national championship, that normalized things quickly,” Sanderson said this week. “It’s time to really just be focused and be ourselves. I think once these championships get underway, and as we’re approaching them, I think it just makes everything kind of come back to more of a normal feel.”
Top-ranked teams, wrestlers
Following Iowa in InterMat’s top five are No. 2 Penn State and No. 5 Nebraska. No. 6 Michigan, No. 11 Minnesota, No. 12 Ohio State, No. 14 Northwestern, No. 18 Rutgers and No. 21 Illinois round out conference teams ranked among InterMat’s Top 25.
Competition opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the first round and quarterfinals. The day’s second session begins at 7:30 p.m. and will include semifinal and wrestleback matches. Consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches open at noon on Sunday. The tournament’s first-, third- and fifth-place matches begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Big Ten Network will broadcast the two-day event.
With the nation’s top teams come some of the nation’s top wrestlers. Eight of InterMat’s No. 1 ranked wrestlers are from the Big Ten. Earlier this week, the Big Ten released its championship tourney preseeds. Iowa has four top seeds, while Penn State has two. Ohio State, Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota had the other top preseeds.
Two-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee (Iowa, 125), Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State, 133), Jaydin Eierman (Iowa, 141), Sammy Sasso (Ohio State, 149), Ryan Deakin (Northwestern, 157), Alex Marinelli (Iowa, 165), Michael Kemerer (Iowa, 174), Aaron Brooks (Penn State, 184), Eric Schultz (Nebraska, 197) and Gable Steveson (Minnesota, 285) enter the weekend as No. 1 at their weight.
Lee (4-0), Deakin (3-0), Marinelli (2-0), Brooks (6-0) and Steveson (9-0) won Big Ten titles in their respective weight classes last season. Lee, Eierman, Deakin, Marinelli, Kemerer, Brooks, Shultz and Steveson are all ranked No. 1 nationally InterMat heading into the weekend. At 141, 197 and 285, the top three wrestlers in the nation are all from the Big Ten.
The NCAA wrestling championships will be held March 18-20 in St. Louis.