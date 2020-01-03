The Daily Item
ALMEDIA — Alyssa Boyd scored 10 points, while Ellie Rowe and Allison Groshek each chipped in nine as Central Columbia used a huge third quarter to defeat Mifflinburg 42-36 in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game Thursday.
Rowe had six points in the third quarter as Central Columbia (5-4) turned a 21-20 halftime lead into a 37-24 advantage after three quarters.
Mara Shuck led the Wildcats (4-6) with 14 points, while Angela Reamer finished with 12 points. Mifflinburg outscored the Blue Jays 12-5 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Central Columbia 42, Mifflinburg 36
Mifflinburg (4-6) 36
Angela Reamer 5 1-4 12; Mara Shuck 6 0-2 14; Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-4 4; Brooke Catherman 1 0-2 2; Olivia Erickson 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 3-12 36.
3-point goals: Shuck 2, Reamer.
Did not score: Jaden Keister, Abigail Greb.
Central Columbia (5-4) 42
Gracia Eckenrode 2 0-2 5; Alyssa Boyd 4 1-2 10; Lindsey Bull 2 0-0 4; Ellie Rowe 3 3-4 9; Lauren Bull 2 0-0 4; Alison Groshek 3 3-4 9; Alyx Flick 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 8-14 42.
3-point goals: Eckenrode, Boyd.
Did not score: Grace Klingerman.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 9 11 4 12 — 36
Central Columbia 9 12 16 5 — 42