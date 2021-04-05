The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Grayson Allen had 11 of his 15 points during a game-changing third quarter, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies to a 116-100 victory Sunday night over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers, who were without All-Star center Joel Embiid.
Dillon Brooks scored 17 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who began play ninth in the Western Conference. Memphis had seven players in double-figures.
Tobias Harris scored 21 points for the 76ers, who have played 11 of their last 12 games without Embiid.
n Clippers 104, Lakers 86
LOS ANGELES — Marcus Morris scored 22 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers dominated the short-handed Lakers in a victory to end a two-game skid.
n Bulls 115, Nets 107
CHICAGO — Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Zach LaVine added 25 points, and Chicago beat Brooklyn to snap a six-game losing streak.
n Celtics 116, Hornets 86
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Boston blew past short-handed Charlotte.
n Hawks 117, Warriors 111
ATLANTA — Clint Capela had 24 points and 18 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points, and Atlanta beat Golden State for its third straight win.
Stephen Curry, returning from a tailbone injury, had 37 points as the Warriors lost their third straight and seventh in the last eight games.
n Pelicans 122, Rockets 115
HOUSTON — Lonzo Ball had 27 points and a career-high eight 3-pointers, and New Orleans beat Houston to end a two-game skid.
Ball was on fire early, making all four of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter in his return after missing seven games with a hip injury.