NEWPORT — Line Mountain turned a three-point halftime deficit into a four-point lead after three quarters on its way to a 41-37 victory over Newport in Tri-Valley League boys basketball on Thursday.
The Eagles scored 10 first-half points, and then 16 in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth.
Riley Young, Rhett Klinger and Tyler Bradley each scored four points for Line Mountain (2-8) in the third quarter. Young led the Eagles with 11 points, and Bradley added 10.
Elijah York scored a game-high 13 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, for the Buffaloes.
Line Mountain 41, Newport 37
Line Mountain (2-8) 41
Brent Barwick 1 0-0 3, Riley Young 5 0-2 11, Rhett Klinger 2 0-0 4, Cameren Hunsberger 2 3-4 7, Caden Lahr 2 0-3 4, Tyler Bradley 5 0-2 10, Colton Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-11 41.
3-point goals: Barwick, Young.
Did not score: Maverick Bradigan.
Newport 37
Daniel Bellis 2 0-0 4, Nick Coletta 2 0-1 4, Ethan Stutts 1 1-2 3, Eric Lawler 1 1-2 4, Elijah York 4 2-3 13, Andrew Bates 3 0-2 6, Phil Washington 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 5-12 37.
3-point goals: York 3, Lawler.
Did not score: Adam Reich, Tyler Sanders.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 4 6 16 15 — 41
Newport 5 8 9 15 — 37
n Greenwood 47,
East Juniata 45
MILLERSTOWN — Avery Morder and Aaron Bollinger each scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats, who built a large halftime lead and then held off the Tigers.
Greenwood led 29-8 at halftime, but East Juniata outscored the Wildcats 37-18 in the second half to make the TVL contest close.
Xavier Clement scored all of his team-high 14 points in the second half for the Tigers.
Greenwood 47, East Juniata 45
East Juniata 45
Tanner Barth 2 0-0 5, Ethan Roe 1 0-0 3, Xavier Clement 5 1-2 14, Evan Reichenbach 1 0-2 2, Brody Powell 1 0-0 3, Billy Dressler 4 0-0 10, Andrew Hunter 3 0-0 8. Totals 17 1-4 45.
3-point goals: Clement 3, Dressler 2, Hunter 2, Barth, Roe, Powell.
Did not score: Gannon Ryan, Jake Brackbill, Logan Wagner.
Greenwood 47
Avery Morder 7 1-2 20, Thomas Pyle 1 1-3 4, Tyler Sherman 0 2-2 2, Aaron Bollinger 8 1-2 20, Steven Watts 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 6-11 47.
3-point goals: Morder 5, Bollinger 3, Pyle.
Did not score: Brennan Miller, Kody Shoop.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 5 3 21 16 — 45
Greenwood 14 15 8 10 — 47
n Marian Catholic 82,
Lourdes Regional 63
TAMAQUA — The Colts scored 30 fourth-quarter points to defeat the Red Raiders and remain undefeated.
Marian Catholic (10-0) led 52-44 after three quarters before pulling away. Tyler Fritz led the Colts with 28 points, and Dante Agosti added 25.
Hunter Reed scored 24 points, and Maxwell Reiprish added 15 for Lourdes Regional (2-10).
Marian Catholic 82,
Lourdes Regional 63
Lourdes Regional (2-10) 63
Casen Sandri 2 0-2 4, Nick deManicor 4 0-0 8, Hunter Reed 10 4-7 24, Tyler Novak 3 3-3 9, Chris Feudale 1 0-0 3, Maxwell Reiprish 6 3-4 15. Totals 26 10-16 63.
3-point goals: Feudale.
Did not score: Elliott Dobson, Joey Nguyen, Micahel Keer.
Marian Catholic (10-0) 82
Logan Fritz 2 0-0 6, Tyler Fritz 11 6-8 28, Dante Agosti 10 0-0 25, Chris Ritsick 5 0-0 13, John Malarkey 2 1-1 5, Zack Hnat 1 0-0 3, Nick Goff 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 7-9 82.
3-point goals: Agosti 5, Ritsick 3, L. Fritz 2, Hnat.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 14 16 14 19 — 63
Marian Catholic 21 19 12 30 — 82