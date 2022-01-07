It’s amazing how quickly the fall blows by us thanks, in big part, to football.
Particularly the pro version.
Here we are with one week to go, and anything, really anything, could happen in the National Football League over the next five weeks.
Before we go there, let’s look at what is in front of us.
Here are 10 thoughts on the season, the first round of the playoffs, and what might happen before we get to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl:
Brown saved by Brady ... again
Antonio Brown had one person associated with the NFL who believed in him: Tom Brady, and that person was left trying to explain the mess Brown caused Sunday, first taking off his jersey and shoulder pads, then tossing his sweaty T-shirt and gloves into the stands before jumping-jack-ing his way out of the MetLife Stadium. Not even Brown’s coach, Bruce Arians, had anything nice to say after the game, saying he was “no longer a Buc,” but it was Brady who took the unexpected high road asking for empathy.
Bengals resting mistake
I have two thoughts on the Bengals deciding to rest Joe Burrow in the finale at Cleveland this week, if, of course, he is not injured. Mistake, and big mistake. Sure, the Bengals will be without Joe Mixon, due to COVID protocols, but this franchise is in no place to rest. Burrows, only in his second season and having started only 26 games, needs the work and the Bengals need momentum heading into mid-January and 2022. The Colts resting Peyton Manning or the Patriots resting Tom Brady (a rarity), both in their primes, OK. Understandable. Young teams need wins and they need experience. Sitting Burrow gets them neither.
Chiefs concern
I’ve been off the Kansas City Chiefs bandwagon since September and never fully got back on, even during their winning streak that got them back into top seed territory. But last weekend’s loss to the Bengals exhibited similar issues from September when the Chiefs defense could not be trusted. There are other factors, as in Patrick Mahomes had a “B” season. He is not the extra-special guy we’ve seen the previous three years. The Chiefs have had a sloppy, “good” season, but I say it ends maybe in their playoff opener if it’s against the Chargers.
Big Mac late attack
While it looked like the Patriots beat a Triple-A team Sunday in the Jacksonville Jaguars, 50-10, that win may have helped them get their mojo back. The Patriots and Colts, probably due to their toughness, are fighting neck-and-neck for the title of “the team nobody wants to play.” The lingering question for the Patriots is can Mac Jones lead the Patriots … from behind? While the Pats defense hasn’t helped matters, not giving Mac a chance for that late win, this question will have to be answered sometime in January. The Patriots will be trailing by 10 points against somebody. Can they make the comeback and win? Can Mac lead that comeback? Stay tuned.
MVP: Taylor over Rodgers
The guy I feel for most in the MVP discussion is Derrick Henry. If he hadn’t been hurt and Tennessee was doing even better, he’d be the runaway MVP — as the second running back in 15 years to win NFL MVP. In the 1990s, four running backs won, and from 2000-09 three won.
It’s basically become a QB award. But this year has been a different one, with no “super team” or QB that has run away with the honor, though Aaron Rodgers is probably closest. This year, based on what he has single-handedly done with the Colts, Jonathan Taylor is my pick. His 1,734 yards and 18 TDs lead the league, by far, and if he has a good weekend against the Jaguars, which I’m betting on, he’ll be around 1,900 yards and 20 TDs when it’s over. The Colts are tough, but they are really about Taylor, who is doing what Henry has done in Tennessee.
Steelers, Ravens lose big chance
This was a big, big opportunity for the Steelers and Ravens, who play Sunday, to win a championship with the league — especially the AFC — on a down year at the top. This was a big chance for coaches Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh to get that second ring with the Chiefs down a bit and the Bills not as good as we thought they were. Winning a Super Bowl after this one is going to get tougher and tougher with the Bengals appearing ready to take over the division and the Patriots looking to start something great again. and then there are the Chiefs, who will be in the running every year with Patrick Mahomes. Also, the Chargers with Justin Herbert appear to be a perennial threat going forward.
Browns in market for QB
Baker Mayfield is OK, in a Kirk Cousins sort of way. Unfortunately, that’s not good enough to win in January, and definitely not February. How close are the Browns? People will argue that with Nick Chubb, a star running back, and their offensive line, that they could be the next Tennessee or Indianapolis. I disagree. They need a culture change that will come with the QB position. The two guys who could step in and possibly do what Tom Brady did in Tampa Bay are Rodgers and Russell Wilson, both guys that could be available. Rodgers appears to be a great fit; Wilson could be, too. The point is the Browns aren’t more than decent with Mayfield. His time, with some good talent around him, is officially up.
Jaguars need lobotomy
There is no debate about which team is the worst in the NFL. It’s the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Detroit Lions are close, record-wise, at 2-13-1, it really isn’t close. True, the Jags dealt with COVID-19 issues before their game with the Patriots last week, but there was no excuse for the ineffectiveness on both offense and defense. It was abysmal. Everyone was open, it seemed, when Mac Jones went back to pass, and nobody was open when Trevor Lawrence went back to pass.
This was supposed to be a rebuilding year, but it was much worse. They took three steps backward instead of the acceptable “one.” The Jaguars need playmakers, and they will have an opportunity in the draft with the top pick, possibly trading back for two first-rounders and more. This is a two-year fix/rebuild. It’s going to be hard, with Lawrence being key in how quickly, if ever, it happens.
Bills not the choice
The Buffalo Bills were my choice to represent the AFC back in early September. I’m reneging that pick. The Bills’ inability to run the football, or the fact that they don’t even fake it, is not going to suit them well. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if they had a first-round exit. While they showed some moxie in their win over the Patriots in Foxboro two Sundays ago, relying on Josh Allen every game to be exceptional will catch up with them.
Super pick: Belichick vs. Rodgers
A few things have to work out, like the Chiefs losing before the AFC title game, and Jones pulling off a Brady comeback to get to the AFC title game. But the door is open for Bill Belichick and the Patriots in the AFC. Every team is beatable, which gives the edge to Belichick. As for the Packers, it won’t be easy. They’re very good, not great, and thus could succumb to the Cowboys (not a fan) or Rams at Lambeau Field. But I don’t think it will happen as both are flawed. As has been noted here before, Tampa Bay will play a bad game and lose before an NFC title game.
Bill Burt is the CNHI national football columnist.