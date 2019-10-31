I know what you’re thinking. That team you all love to hate — yeah, the New England Patriots — is looking pretty darn good right now. Again.
They’ve been to the last three Super Bowls, winning the last two, and yet here we are halfway through the 2019 season, and this might be their best team yet.
They are one of two teams without a loss. The San Francisco 49ers are the other.
Could they do it?
We all know what “it” is.
Can they run the table? Can they be perfect?
Your heart says ... No! ... and ... No!
Your head? It moves up and down. With that top-ranked defense which has allowed four touchdowns in eight games? With Tom Brady still close to being Tom Brady? With Bill Belichick pulling the strings?
Absolutely, you say, followed by a big sigh.
I have some news that might surprise a lot of people: The Patriots and Belichick don’t care about perfection.
Shocking? To most pro football fans, probably a bit.
Belichick has a history of wanting to win every game, go undefeated and rewrite the record books. Also, it wouldn’t be a bad thing ending that champagne party the 1972 Dolphins arrogantly celebrate each year within hours of the last undefeated team losing.
Here’s a quick summary of the Belichick/Patriots experience from 2007:
Been there. Done that. In the end, not worth the energy.
Of course, the No. 1 reason was the Patriots didn’t win the last game ... the Super Bowl. And while winning Super Bowls is still special around New England, losing them has created funeral-like moods for days, weeks and even months.
Belichick was quoted last spring, talking about the 2007 run and admitted “It probably would have been better off” if the Patriots had lost a game.
Yup. He said it.
His point was losing the Super Bowl to the N.Y. Giants was extremely painful. In fact, it still hurts.
It was a different time in 2007 for the Belichick and the Patriots.
Before the season, Belichick was fined $500,000 and the Patriots lost a first-round pick for an offense — filming the other team’s signals during a game — he didn’t deem a crime.
“Everyone in the stadium can see the signs,” said Belichick.
What happened next was an all-out Revenge Tour, which was aided by the addition of wide receivers Randy Moss and Wes Welker. The Patriots didn’t want to just win; they wanted to win big. They had their coach’s back.
Through eight games in 2007, they averaged 41.4 points per game and a margin of victory of 27.4 points. It was awesome.
The offensive dominance (32.5 ppg) and margin of victory (13.8 ppg) eventually began to drop to normal levels, but the pressure was mounting.
In the three playoffs games — including the loss to the Giants — the Patriots outscored the competition 22-17.
The 20-17 loss to the Giants set the franchise back. It took four more seasons to get back to the Super Bowl (losing to the Giants again) and then three more to win it (over Seattle).
Belichick has never been about stats, presentation or records. He’s about winning, oftentimes in ugly fashion.
Every year Belichick is asked about some stats, and he always seems to work this into his response: “Stats are for losers.”
Belichick is about competing for — and winning — championships. The regular season is there, as Tiger Woods says about non-majors, as preparation for The Big One.
As for looking good, all you have to do is look at Belichick’s sideline attire.
There’s enough drama in a season in Foxborough — currently it’s about Brady’s whereabouts next year — without the added drama of chasing a perfect season.
What happens when teams are undefeated in late November? Expectations grow. The pressure from outside, as much as Belichick likes to repel it, can be overwhelming.
And the opposition? They have nothing to lose. They can “swing for the fences” and have fun doing it.
This is not to say you want to lose or, even worse, try to lose. But living and dying over an October or November regular-season game is overrated.
The Patriots have finished 11-5 three times over the Belichick-Brady Era. Guess what? They won two of their six Super Bowls, including their first and last, after 11-5.
It’s tough for a coach, even Belichick, to tell his team they are overrated when they have reeled off so many big wins with no end in sight. They would tune him out.
That being said, Belichick is the master at focus, turning the page and moving on.
Nobody, at least in modern American professional sports, has “moved on” better.
After what has been an easy go of it in 2019, the Patriots have a tough schedule ahead from Nov. 3 through Dec. 8 — at Baltimore, at Philadelphia, home with Dallas, at Houston and home against Kansas City.
The Patriots will probably be favored in all of them. But maybe a loss wouldn’t hurt.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.