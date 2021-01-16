MILLERSBURG — Christian Bingaman scored a game-high 32 points to lead Millersburg to a 71-58 win over Bloomsburg on Friday in the Indians’ boys basketball season opener.
Millersburg (1-0) didn’t seem to let the late start to the season bother it, as the Indians jumped to a 26-11 lead after the first quarter, and held a 42-19 advantage at halftime.
Tate Etzweiler added 17 points for the Indians, who led 62-39 after three quarters.
Millersburg 71, Bloomsburg 58
Bloomsburg 58
Gabe Snyder 3 0-0 8, Madden Locke 2 3-3 8, Chase Morris 6 0-2 12, Nasir Head 2 1-2 5, Jack Howell 3 3-6 9, Adam McGinley 7 0-0 16. Totals 23 7-13 58.
3-point goals: Snyder 2, McGinley 2, Locke.
Did not score: Daniel Guzevich, RaSaun Grant.
Millersburg (1-0) 71
Christian Bingaman 12 5-5 32, Devyn Kintzer 3 0-0 6, Kyle Casner 3 0-0 7, Isaiah Dyer 1 2-2 4, Nate Dohrman 2 0-0 5, Tate Etzweiler 7 2-3 17. Totals 28 9-10 71.
3-point goals: Bingaman 3, Casner, Dohrman, Etzweiler.
Did not score: Dillon Gray, Nick Lepone, Mason Engle.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg 11 8 20 19 — 58
Millersburg 26 16 20 9 — 71
n Jersey Shore 63, Milton 60
MILTON — The Black Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 32-13 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t finish their rally in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
Jace Brandt scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the final period as Milton attempted to come back from a 50-28 deficit after three quarters.
Xzavier Minium added 13 points for the Black Panthers, with eight coming in the fourth quarter.
Jersey Shore 63, Milton 60
Jersey Shore 63
Damien Williams 7 2-4 16, Cayden Hess 6 5-6 19, Tristan Gallick 3 0-0 6, Logan Bailey 1 0-0 3, Branden Wheary 2 2-3 6, Damien McAlister 6 0-0 13, Spencer Brion 0 0-1 0. Totals 25 9-14 63.
3-point goals: Hess 2, Bailey, McAlister.
Did not score: D.J. Steinbacher, Owen Bloom, Kaimen West, Eli Freeman, Landon Winters.
Milton 60
Austin Gainer 4 1-2 9, Xzavier Minium 5 2-5 13, Carter Lilley 0 1-2 1, Peyton Rearick 0 0-1 0, Wade Young 2 0-0 4, Jose Oyola 1 1-2 3, Jace Brandt 10 3-9 26, Dale Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 8-21 60.
3-point goals: Brandt 3, Minium.
Did not score: Jamir Wilt.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 13 17 20 13 — 63
Milton 14 7 7 32 — 60
n Greenwood 51, Newport 30
NEWPORT — The Wildcats trailed 6-5 after the first quarter of the Tri-Valley League contest, but dominated after that.
Greenwood (2-0) outscored the Buffaloes 36-12 over the second and third quarters to take control of the game.
Avery Morder scored a game-high 15 points, and Thomas Pyle added 13 for the Wildcats.
Greenwood 51, Newport 30
Greenwood (2-0) 51
Avery Morder 7 1-1 15, Logan Seiber 1 0-0 2, Thomas Pyle 6 1-1 13, Tyler Sherman 3 1-2 7, Brennan Miller 1 2-2 4, Mike Strohm 3 2-4 8, Kody Shoop 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-10 51.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Sam Myers, Gage Wirth, Bryce Wagner, Logan Seiber, Lincoln Bunker.
Newport 30
Adam Reich 1 0-2 3, Daniel Bellis 2 2-4 6, Nicholas Coletta 2 0-0 4, Ethan Stutts 3 1-2 7, Eric Lawler 0 2-4 2, Tyler Sanders 3 0-0 8. Totals 11 5-12 30.
3-point goals: Sanders 2, Reich.
Did not score: Joshua Bellis, Matthew Bates, Evan Still, Cesar Rangel, Hunter Goerman, Ryder Wands.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 5 15 21 10 — 51
Newport 6 5 7 12 — 30
n Susquenita 52,
Line Mountain 44
DUNCANNON — Riley Young drilled five 3-pointers among his team-high 26 points in Line Mountain’s TVL loss.
Susquenita’s Logan Knuth matched Young with 26 points, and the Blackhawks shot 17-of-25 at the foul line.
Susquenita 52, Line Mountain 44
Line Mountain 44
Nick Snyder 1 0-0 2, Riley Young 9 3-6 26, Rhett Klinger 2 1-4 5, Nick Williams 4 3-6 11. Totals 16 7-16 44.
3-point goals: Young 5.
Did not score: Nick Snyder, Travis Feese, Caden Lahr, Maverick Bradigan.
Susquenita 52
Adam Carmo 1 5-6 7, Logan Knuth 8 7-10 26, Derek Gibney 2 0-0 4, Mike Kurtz 0 3-7 3, Noah Chronister 4 1-2 12. Totals 15 17-25 52.
3-point goals: Knuth 3, Chronister 3.
Did not score: Austin Neiswender, Kamar Lewis, Grant McGuire.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 12 11 11 10 — 44
Susquenita 18 9 13 12 — 52