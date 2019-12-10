ELIZABETHVILLE — Christian Bingaman scored a season-high 34 points Monday night to lead Millersburg to a 60-54 win over Upper Dauphin in Tri-Valley League boys basketball.
Bingaman, who hit six 3-pointers, scored 10 points in the first quarter and 14 in the third. It was the second straight game Bingaman scored more than 30 points for the Indians (3-0, 1-0 TVL).
Millersburg trailed by three at halftime, took a four-point lead after three quarters, and was 9-of-11 from the free-throw in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Millersburg 60, Upper Dauphin 54
Millersburg (3-0) 60
Christian Bingaman 11 6-9 34, Brant Bingaman 2 6-6 12, Jonathon Snyder 3 0-0 7, Aiden Harman 1 0-0 2, Tate Etzweiler 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 12-15 60.
3-point goals: C. Bingaman 6, B. Bingaman 2, Snyder, Etzweiler.
Did not score: Devyn Kintzer, Kyle Casner.
Upper Dauphin (1-2) 54
Grant Stoner 3 1-1 8, Nate Wise 4 0-0 12, Will Laskowski 1 1-2 4, Hayden Bellis 2 0-2 4, Sam Kerwin 3 0-2 6, Macklin Ayers 6 3-5 15, Hunter Lentz 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 5-12 54.
3-point goals: Wise 4, Stoner, Laskowski, Lentz.
Did not score: None
Score by quarters
Millersburg 15 7 24 14 — 60
Upper Dauphin 12 13 17 12 — 54
n Juniata 37, Greenwood 35
MILLERSTOWN — The Indians outscored the Wildcats 8-6 in the fourth quarter to grab the TVL victory.
Jamie Bailer scored five of his team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead Juniata (1-2, 1-0).
Aaron Bollinger scored a game-high 11 points — seven in the third quarter — for Greenwood (1-2, 0-1).
Juniata 37, Greenwood 35
Juniata (1-2) 37
Jacob Condo 3 0-1 7, Jamie Bailer 2 5-7 10, Jace White 4 1-2 9, Emmanuel O’Donell 4 0-2 8, Max Lauver 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 6-12 37.
3-point goals: Condo, Bailer, Lauver.
Did not score: Yadiel Ortiz, Jeff Zimmerman.
Greenwood (1-2) 35
Avery Morder 3 0-1 6, Thomas Pyle 2 2-2 6, Tyler Sherman 3 0-0 7, Michael Strohm 1 3-4 5, Aaron Bollinger 5 0-0 11. Totals 14 5-7 35.
3-point goals: Sherman, Bollinger.
Did not score: Brennan Miller, Steven Watts.
n Northumberland Chr. 60,
Columbia-Mont. Vo-Tech 33
ALMEDIA — Aaron Knause scored half of his game-high 16 points in Northumberland Christian’s huge third quarter of the nonconference victory.
The Warriors (1-2) scored 25 points — including 3-pointers by four players — to break open a 22-16 halftime lead.
Jack Garvin and David King added 14 and 13 points, respectively, in the win. Knause pulled 11 rebounds in a double-double.
Northumberland Christian 60,
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 33
Northumberland Chr. (1-2) 60
Jack Garvin 6 2-5 14, Jackson Kelly 2 0-0 5, David King 5 0-0 13, Aaron Knause 6 1-1 16, Cole Knause 1 0-0 3, Donnie Rager 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 3-6 60.
3-point goals: King 3, A. Knause 3, C. Knause, Ross, Kelly.
Did not score: Nate Klinger, Henry McElroy, Luke Snyder, Josh King, Jake King.
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 33
Eric Yazquez 1 0-0 2, Kaleb Sitler 2 0-0 5, James Lloyd 4 2-5 11, Josh Crick 4 0-2 8, Norm Verback 2 2-2 7. Totals 13 4-9
3-point goals: Sitler, Lloyd, Verback
Did not score: Shawn Yost.
Score by quarters
Norry Christian 14 8 25 13 — 60
CMVT 12 4 7 10 — 33
JV score: Northumberland Christian 62-20. High scorer: Northumberland Christian, J. King 17.