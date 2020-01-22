MILLERSBURG — Christian Bingaman scored 36 points, and Millersburg pulled away over the final quarter to defeat Halifax 60-48 in Tri-Valley League boys basketball Tuesday night.
The Indians (12-5, 8-3 TVL) led 43-41 after three quarters, before outscoring the Wildcats 17-7 over the last eight minutes.
Tate Etzweiler added 13 points in the win.
Millersburg 60, Halifax 48
Halifax (9-5) 48
Judah Miller 1 0-0 2, Nathan Berger 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Miller 3 0-0 7, Nathan Blasick 10 2-4 24, Corey Attivo 4 0-0 12. Totals 19 2-4 48.
3-point goals: Attivo 4, Blasick 2, Miller, Berger.
Did not score: Caden Funk, Zane Cassell.
Millersburg (12-5) 60
Christian Bingaman 14 7-9 36, Brant Bingaman 1 1-2 3, Jonathon Snyder 2 2-3 6, Aiden Harman 1 0-0 2, Tate Etzweiler 6 0-0 13. Totals 24 10-14 60.
3-point goals: C. Bingaman, Etzweiler.
Did not score: Devyn Kintzer, Kyle Casner.
Score by quarters
Halifax 15 8 18 7 — 48
Millersburg 16 14 13 17 — 60
n Juniata 45,
Line Mountain 21
MANDATA — The Eagles did not score more than seven points in any quarter in the TVL loss.
Cameren Hunsberger scored seven points to lead Line Mountain (3-11). Emanneul O’Donell scored a game-high 12 points for the Indians.
Juniata 45, Line Mountain 21
Juniata 45
Jacob Condo 4 0-0 9, Yaneil Ortiz 1 1-1 3, Jamie Bailor 3 2-2 10, Jace White 2 4-6 9, Emanneul O’Donell 5 2-2 12, Jeff Zimmerman 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 9-11 45.
3-point goals: Bailor 2, Condo, White.
Did not score: Logan Kehler, Evan Leach, Max Lauver, Bogey Baker, Daniel Freed.
Line Mountain (3-11) 21
Brent Barwick 1 0-0 2, Riley Young 1 0-0 2, Rhett Klinger 0 2-2 2, Travis Feese 0 0-2 0, Cameren Hunsberger 3 0-0 7, Caden Lahr 1 0-2 2, Tyler Bradley 1 0-0 2, Colton Smith 1 0-0 2, Jeremy Lubnow 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-6 21.
3-point goals: Hunsberger.
Did not score: Jace Hackenburg, Maverick Bradigan.
Score by quarters
Juniata 10 11 16 8 — 45
Line Mountain 6 7 2 6 — 21
n Nativity 72,
Lourdes Regional 35
COAL TOWNSHIP — Marquis Ratliff and Kegan Hertz each scored 18 points to lead the Green Wave.
The Red Raiders (2-14) were led by 10 points each from Nick deManicor and Hunter Reed.
Nativity 72, Lourdes Regional 35
Nativity 72
Julius Walborn 2 0-0 5, Jacob Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Cody Miller 3 0-0 6, Marquis Ratliff 9 0-2 18, Kegan Hertz 9 0-0 18, Steven Spolski 1 0-0 2, Ben Spies 2 0-0 4, Jake Kuperwage 1 0-0 3, Liam Reilly 1 0-0 2, Justin Sicille 2 0-0 5, Jack Piccioni 1 0-0 3. Totals 34 0-2 72.
3-point goals: Walborn, Kuperwage, Sicille, Piccioni.
Did not score: Cooper Cholonia.
Lourdes Regional (2-14) 35
Casen Sandri 3 0-0 6, Nick deManicor 5 0-0 10, Hunter Reed 5 0-2 10, Tyler Novak 3 0-0 7, Michael Keer 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 0-2 35.
3-point goals: Novak.
Did not score: Elliott Dobson, Chris Feudale, Joey Nguyen.
Score by quarters
Nativity 23 16 17 16 — 72
Lourdes Regional 6 15 8 6 — 35
n Northumberland Chr. 80,
Juniata Mennonite 30
NORTHUMBERLAND — Justin Ross scored a career- and game-high 20 points to lead the Warriors to the dominant win in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association action.
The Warriors (8-7) led 45-19 at halftime.
Juniata Mennonite 30
Trey Tusing 3 0-2 7, Luke Sheaffer 5 0-0 10, Owen Yorks 1 0-0 3, Trevor Brubaker 0 0-2 0, Nevin Yorks 2 1-2 5, Anson Portzline 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 2-8 30.
3-point goals: Tusing, O. Yorks.
Did not score: Isaac Shawver, Sean Matthews, Matt Hoover, Jesse Peachey.
Northumberland Chr. (8-7) 80
Jack Garvin 3 0-0 6, Jackson Kelly 6 1-2 16, David King 7 1-1 17, Aaron Knauss 4 0-0 10, Luke Snyder 3 0-0 6, Cole Knauss 1 0-0 3, Donnie Rager 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 8 4-5 20. Totals 33 6-8 80.
3-point goals: Kelly 3, King 2, A. Knauss 2, C. Knauss.
Did not score: Nathan Klinger, Jacob King, Henry McElroy, Rodney Englehardt.
Score by quarters
Juniata Mennonite 12 7 11 0 — 30
Northumberland Chr. 26 19 28 7 — 80