Hardly a sports buff as seventh grade approached, Alexa Binney was filled with doubt when her parents suggested that a season competing in cross-country would be a positive experience.
While her parents had competed, their eldest daughter wasn’t necessarily thrilled about the idea.
“I did not actually want to run cross-country, but both my parents had done it in high school,” Binney said. “So they were like, ‘Alexa, you’re going to try at last one year of cross-country once you’re old enough.’ I had never been good at sports, like soccer, before, so I kind of was skeptical but then I wound up enjoying cross-country.”
As her final season in Lewisburg’s cross-country program continues, Binney’s consistency has played a sizable role as the Green Dragons have built a 13-0 record.
Well, success on local distance courses, along with the lofty GPA (4.0) she carries, is why Binney is the latest youngster to land The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
Lewisburg also claimed a second-place finish at the PTXC 11 Invitational held in early September at Kutztown University — Binney was the Dragons’ No. 4 runner — and last weekend the Dragons were third at the PIAA Foundation meet that’s contested on the layout that later this season will host the state championship races.
Today, the Green Dragons travel to Bloomsburg University for the Northeast Pennsylvania invitational that’s run at the same site as the District 4 championships.
Binney and her teammates sport some lofty objectives. And returning to states — the Dragons ran there two seasons ago — is definitely on the to-do list.
“That has definitely been part of our team conversations, definitely something we are aiming for,” Binney said. “I feel like our team has just gotten stronger over the year and that’s been a real privilege and it’s been a real privilege to tap into these girls.
“We’re all just working hard and we’re excited to see what will happen.”
Hoping to close out her cross country-career with a strong finish, Binney prepped for her final season by upping her mileage output and embracing a weight training plan.
“I want to go out with a bang,” said Binney, a two-year Lewisburg captain and the squad’s lone four-year varsity regular who clocked a season-best 22:06 earlier this month.
“I’ve really seen the improvement in my training, I’m already running much faster and much better than I was last year just in terms of focus. I feel better and stronger and faster when I’m racing and it’s awesome to see the results of my hard work.”
Binney keeps going during the track and field season, too, typically competing in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs for a Lewisburg program that last spring claimed the HAC-II title and finished second at the District 4 Class 2A championships.
“She put in more mileage training this year and a big part of that is also the lifting,” Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa said. “It’s totally changed her last mile. She’d just run out of gas. She’d have the mileage, but on her small frame there just wasn’t enough to keep her going.”
Binney is also busy taking a pair of Advanced Placement courses (physics 2 and statistics) at Lewisburg High School. The rest of her schooling takes place at home, where she’s studying Spanish, U.S. history and geography. Her mother, Rachel, also has her busy reading one novel per week.
Binney has been homeschooled since sixth grade — or right before her family relocated to Lewisburg from the Ebensburg area.
“I really enjoy it,” said Binney, who was commended by the National Merit folks for the score she received on their standardized examination. “The main thing I enjoy about homeschooling is the flexibility.
“We can move stuff around in the day or if I just go on a college visit or some other day trip, I can front load some of my work the day before or do it the day after. I can spread my stuff out as I wish — as long as I get it done, obviously.”
Binney also sings alto in the choir and performs in school musicals such as “Hello Dolly,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Bye Bye Birdie” or whatever show Lewisburg is planning to put on.
Binney also has been heavily involved coaching as part of Lewisburg’s Elementary Running Club — she’s actually been involved in more sessions than Espinosa has — and she’s planning to continue her association with that group.
About to celebrate her 18th birthday early next month, Binney is an active member of the youth group at Lewisburg Alliance Church, where she’s also been involved in the Children’s Ministry and served as a volunteer at Vacation Bible School.
Prior to her junior year, Binney went on a mission trip to southeastern Virginia — near Virginia Beach — where she and a handful of others painted the inside of a local resident’s home.
Last summer, she went to a national youth conference in Orlando, Fla., that was attended by some 6,000 teenagers. She’s also spent time with her church’s youth group visiting with the residents at River Woods, a retirement community near Lewisburg.
Right now, however, Binney’s primary focus is running.
“(Not getting to states last fall) has really helped to inspire the girls for this year, because they are dialed in and are ready to go and her leadership has been a big part of that,” Espinosa said. “She’s the only four-year senior we have — and that plays a big role when you’re talking about continuing tradition that girls before her either started or were continuing and the few things that are going on in our team now.”
That’s an interesting take on a youngster who was reluctant to give cross-country a try.
These days, though, Binney is embracing the sport.
“I’ve had many friends call me insane for doing it, but part of it’s the people.” Binney said. “I love my teammates and my friends and we’re kind of all out there suffering together. It’s really just a good group and it’s one thing that I really enjoy.
“Everyone’s on equal footing. There are no benches or halftime and that’s not putting down any other sports, but cross-country is just cross-country — and it’s hard and painful. But there’s satisfaction that comes along with it, and that’s huge.”