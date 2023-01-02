BOSTON, Mass. — Cecelia Collins and Emma Theodorsson scored 10 points apiece for Bucknell but the Bison couldn't keep pace with Boston University on Monday, falling in their second straight Patriot League game 68-47.
The Terriers (7-6 overall, 2-0 Patriot) outscored visiting Bucknell 19-6 in the fourth quarter to punctuate the win.
Emma Shaffer contributed nine points and 14 rebounds for the Bison (4-9, 0-2).
Boston was led by Caitlin Weimar's 18 points and 16 rebounds, and the Terriers shot 46% from the field (23-of-50). The Bison shot 34% (19-of-55), and fell behind early. Boston pulled away every time the Bison drew within striking distance.
The first quarter set the tone in a matchup of grinding, defensive action. The Terriers' defense held Bucknell to seven points in the period, starting with a Collins bucket that was the only Bison lead of the game. The Bison's defense proved nearly as equally stout, holding the Patriot League's preseason favorites to 12 points in the quarter.
Scoring picked up in the second quarter, and Remi Sisselman provided a spark for Bucknell with five points. Isabella King nailed a trey to even the score at 15 before the Terriers went on a 9-2 run to create some cushion. Bucknell battled to within four points before Boston threw in a half-court buzzer beater to regain a nine-point advantage, 31-22, and shift the momentum permanently to the Terriers.
To start the third quarter, the Terriers expanded their lead to 33-22 before the Bison went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to four points. Theodorsson hit a jump shot, King converted a trey off a fast break, and Shaffer deposited a layup. Boston answered with a spurt to go up 43-34. Bucknell was able to narrow the margin to 45-41. Tai Johnson scored a layup, and Theodorsson drained a triple and two free throws before Boston close the period up 49-41.
Shaffer started the fourth quarter with a layup, but the 49-43 margin was the closest score for the rest of the game as Bucknell went scoreless for nearly six minutes. Boston sailed to a 16-0 run to put the game away. King and Shaffer eventually hit buckets before the Terriers made one last 3-pointer.
Boston U. 68, Bucknell 47
Bucknell (4-9, 0-2) 47
Cecelia Collins 5-14 0-0 10, Emma Theodorsson 3-10 3-4 10, Emma Shaffer 4-9 1-2 9, Isabella King 3-8 0-0 8, Caroline Dingler 0-1 0-0 0, Remi Sisselman 2-9 0-2 5, Tai Johnson 2-3 1-2 5, Grace Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Julie Kulesza 0-0 0-0 0, Blake Matthews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 5-10 47.
Boston U. (7-6, 2-0) 68
Caitlin Weimar 6-9 6-6 18, Sydney Johnson 4-13 5-6 15, Maren Durant 3-4 2-2 8, Maggie Pina 2-5 0-0 4, Alex Giannaros 1-7 0-0 2, Sam Crispe 3-5 2-2 9, Lauren Davenport 2-3 2-2 6, Anastasia Semenova 1-2 0-0 3, Annabelle Larnard 1-1 0-0 3, Sophie Beneventine 0-0 0-0 0, Liz Shean 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsi Mingo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 17-18 68.
Halftime: Boston 31-22. 3-point goals: Bucknell 4-14 (King 2-4, Theodorsson 1-2, Sisselman 1-6, Collins 0-1, Dingler 0-1); Boston 5-11 (Johnson 2-6, Crispe 1-1, Larnard 1-1, Semenova 1-1, Giannaros 0-1, Pina 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 25 (Shaffer 14); Boston 42 (Weimar 16). Assists: Bucknell 6 (Shaffer 3); Boston 16 (Giannaros 5). Steals: Bucknell 4 (four with 1); Boston 6 (Durant 2). Turnovers: Bucknell 10; Boston 15. Total fouls: Bucknell 18; Boston 11. Fouled out: None. A: 275.