BOSTON, Mass. — Bucknell had an opportunity to begin 2022 and Patriot League play on the right foot, but Andrew Funk's shot at a go-ahead basket in the waning seconds came up just short.
The Bison, who played on New Year’s Day for the first time since 1960 and for only the second time in school history, dropped the conference opener to preseason favorite Boston University, 63-61, Saturday at Case Gym.
Funk scored a game-high 25 points, while Josh Adoh and Andre Screen added 10 points off the bench for the Bison.
Bucknell cut a 12-point deficit to one, then came up with a big steal and had a good look to win it.
The Bison (3-10) hung tough on the road despite struggling from 3-point range (2-for-16) and from the free-throw line (9-for-16). They ranked fourth nationally in free-throw shooting at 80.7 percent entering the game.
“We did a lot of things very well today, but at the end of the day we are disappointed because the guys want to win so badly,” said Bucknell coach Nathan Davis. “Boston University was picked to be the best team in the Patriot League, and it came down to the final shot on the road. We aren’t going to shoot 2-for-16 from three and 9-for-16 from the line very often."
Sukhmail Mathon paced Boston University (10-4) with 21 points and 18 rebounds. Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year Javante McCoy tallied 17 points, and Walter Whyte added 10 in his return from an eight-game injury absence.
Bucknell held a 24-18 lead after an 18-5 run in the first half. Boston University closed the period on its own 16-5 surge to take a 34-29 advantage to the locker room. The Terriers then expanded that margin to double digits about five minutes into the second half.
Trailing 53-41 after an Ethan Brittain-Watts 3-pointer with 13:17 to play, the Bison got back in it with a 9-0 run. Adoh sparked the surge with his second 3-point play of the game, and, after buckets from Josh Bascoe and Funk, Adoh made a pair of free throws to bring Bucknell within 53-50.
The Terriers went back up by eight on a layup by Mathon with 6:29 left, but that was their final field goal of the game. A dunk by Screen, a neat scoop shot in the lane by Funk, and a late-shot-clock 3-pointer by Elvin Edmonds IV made it a one-point game at 60-59 with 2:08 to play.
After the teams traded misses, Bucknell was called for a foul going for a defensive rebound, and Mathon made both free throws with 56 seconds left. Funk answered with a pull-up jumper to make it 62-61 with 43 seconds left, and then the Bison came up with their biggest defensive stop.
McCoy drove to his right but was cut off, and he threw his wraparound pass right into the hands of Edmonds. Bucknell called timeout with 10.8 seconds and got the ball into the hands of Funk, the Patriot League’s No. 3 scorer. Funk dribbled to his left off a ball screen and found space to shoot, but his 3-point attempt fell off the front rim.
Mathon made a free throw with 2.1 seconds left. He missed the second, but the Terriers grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock.
"It’s frustrating not to come away with a win," said Davis, "but I can’t wait to get back to practice with these guys tomorrow and prepare for a big home game against Army”
Boston U. 63, Bucknell 61
Bucknell (3-10) 61
van der Heijden 0-2 0-0 0, Timmerman 1-3 0-0 2, Edmonds 1-3 0-0 3, Funk 11-21 3-6 25, Rice 2-6 2-2 7, Screen 5-9 0-4 10, Adoh 3-7 4-4 10, Rhodes 1-2 0-0 2, Bascoe 1-2 0-0 2, Motta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 9-16 61.
Boston U. (10-4) 63
Mathon 8-14 5-6 21, Harper 1-6 0-0 2, McCoy 7-14 2-2 17, Tynen 1-10 0-0 2, Whyte 3-8 2-3 10, Brewster 1-3 0-0 2, Brittain-Watts 1-3 0-0 3, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Chimezie 1-1 1-2 3, Morales 0-2 0-0 0, Pascoe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 10-13 63.
Halftime: Boston U. 34-29. 3-point goals: Bucknell 2-16 (Rice 1-2, Edmonds 1-3, Adoh 0-2, van der Heijden 0-2, Funk 0-7), Boston U. 5-22 (Whyte 2-5, Jones 1-1, Brittain-Watts 1-3, McCoy 1-3, Brewster 0-1, Morales 0-2, Tynen 0-3, Harper 0-4). Rebounds: Bucknell 33 (Screen 7), Boston U. 40 (Mathon 18). Assists: Bucknell 8 (Screen 3), Boston U. 7 (McCoy 3). Total Fouls: Bucknell 17, Boston U. 17. A: 414.