LEWISBURG — Sean Yoder had 17 points in Navy's 63-46 win against Bucknell on Wednesday night.
Yoder made 7 of 8 shots, including all three from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen (11-10, 4-5 Patriot League). Daniel Deaver scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Tyler Nelson recorded eight points.
Andre Screen led the way for the Bison (8-14) with 12 points and two blocks. Alex Timmerman added seven points and two blocks for Bucknell.
Bucknell has lost 10 of 11 games since Dec. 21.
NAVY (11-10)
Deaver 6-12 0-0 12, Nelson 4-11 0-0 8, Dorsey 1-9 0-0 3, Inge 2-3 0-0 5, Yoder 7-8 0-0 17, Benigni 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 1-3 3-4 5, Allison 1-4 0-0 2, Woods 1-2 1-2 3, Kehoe 1-2 0-0 2, MacDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Summers 0-0 0-0 0, Rehnstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Roach 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 4-6 63.
BUCKNELL (8-14)
Screen 3-5 6-8 12, Timmerman 3-7 1-2 7, Edmonds 0-2 0-0 0, Forrest 1-7 2-2 5, Rice 1-8 2-3 4, Bijiek 0-3 0-0 0, van der Heijden 2-5 0-0 6, Bascoe 0-2 6-8 6, Adoh 1-4 0-0 3, Fulton 0-1 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0, Motta 0-3 0-0 0, Muller 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 12-48 17-23 46.
Halftime: Navy 25-18. 3-Point Goals_Navy 5-17 (Yoder 3-3, Inge 1-2, Dorsey 1-6, Jones 0-1, Benigni 0-2, Nelson 0-3), Bucknell 5-24 (van der Heijden 2-5, Muller 1-1, Adoh 1-2, Forrest 1-5, Bascoe 0-1, Motta 0-1, Bijiek 0-2, Edmonds 0-2, Rice 0-5). Rebounds: Navy 40 (Nelson 10), Bucknell 22 (Screen, Timmerman, Edmonds 4). Assists: Navy 11 (Nelson 4), Bucknell 8 (Bascoe 4). Total Fouls: Navy 16, Bucknell 10. A_828 (4,000).