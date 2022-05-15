The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Senior Brendan Lowery hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Bucknell, the No. 2 seed, beat No. 3-seed Lehigh, 7-4, and sweep the best-of-three series in the Patriot League semifinals on Sunday.
No active Bison player had ever appeared in a postseason game — they missed the tournament in 2019 and 2021, and the 2020 season was cut short by the pandemic — but Bucknell played with poise in clutch moments all weekend.
The Bison will now advance to play top-seeded Army in the Patriot League Championship Series. Game 1 of the best-of-three final is slated for May 24 at West Point.
Bucknell (21-23) rallied from three different deficits to take the series opener from Lehigh (26-24) 10-8 on Saturday. In Game 2, Mountain Hawks lefty starter Matt Stamford (3-6) was cruising with a 3-0 lead into the sixth, but that lead vanished in a hurry.
Chris Cannizzaro singled to start the inning, and one out later, lefties Jacob Corson, a Hughesville High School, and Tyler Dunn rapped singles to load the bases. Lowery, who drove in three runs with a pair of doubles in Game 1, drove Stamford’s first pitch over the left-field wall for his fourth home run of the season and first career grand slam.
The Bison weren’t finished in the inning, as Logan Kellerman chased Stamford with a two-out single, Kyle Lyons singled off reliever Carlos Torres, and Anthony Sherwin knocked in Kellerman with Bucknell’s seventh hit of the inning.
The five-run rally made a winning pitcher out of Austin Odell (7-2), who allowed three runs and five hits while striking out eight over six innings. Odell’s seven wins are now tied for eighth-most in a season in Bucknell history.
Odell allowed two-run homer to Andrew Nole that gave Lehigh a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, but he retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced, leaving with the lead after throwing 120 pitches.
Graeme Carroll pitched two solid innings in relief, allowing just a single run on a Tyler Young eighth-inning double that made it a 5-4 game.
Bucknell tacked on two big insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Lowery worked a nine-pitch walk to start the inning, and then Kendall Pierson came up big off the bench for the second day in a row. His pinch-hit triple plated two big runs in Saturday’s win, and this time he ripped a double to the wall in right-center to bring home Lowery.
After a Kellerman single, Lyons displayed some tough two-strike hitting to deliver a sac fly off of Patriot League Player of the Year Casey Rother, and the Bison took a 7-4 lead to the ninth.
Andrew Funovits yielded a single to No. 9 hitter Chase Carlson leading off the ninth, but he retired the next three hitters, including Rother on a game-ending fly ball, to earn his fourth save of the season.
Lowery’s seven-RBI weekend continued a sensational senior season that has elevated him to the ranks of one of the Patriot League’s best and most-improved players. Lowery entered the year with a .150 career batting average and nine RBIs. But in 2022 he is hitting .278 with four homers, 26 RBIs, and a stellar .846 OPS. Last week he earned Second Team All-Patriot League and Academic All-Patriot League honors.
Bucknell will be making its first appearance in the Patriot League Championship Series since 2017.