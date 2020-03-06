WASHINGTON, D.C. — Avi Toomer converted on a three-point play with 2:29 left in the game to give Bucknell the lead, then converted two foul shots with 9.9 seconds left as No. 7 seed Bucknell knocked off second-seeded American, 64-59, in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament on Thursday night.
The Bison (14-19) advance to the Patriot League semifinals, where they will face No. 3 seed Boston at noon. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Toomer finished with a team-high 18 points, Paul Newman added 12 on 6-for-7 shooting, and John Meeks (10 points), Jimmy Sotos (four points, five assists) and Walter Ellis (seven points) all made critical buckets in the final two minutes as the teams punched back-and-forth down the stretch.
With the game tied at 58 after a deep 3 by American's Jamir Harris, Meeks powered through a defender for a tough layup, and then Sotos drew a painful charge on Patriot League Player of the Year Sa'eed Nelson.
Sotos then changed gears in the lane, which sent Nelson to the ground, and Sotos finished the open lefty layup for a 62-58 lead with 18 seconds left.
After Nelson split a pair at the free-throw line with 11 seconds to go, Bucknell inbounded to Toomer, and he made both free throws for a five-point lead. American could not connect on two contested 3s as time expired, and the Bison are headed to the semifinals for 23rd time in 30 seasons in the Patriot League.
The Bison, who had not played a road Patriot League Tournament game in 10 years until visiting Colgate in the 2019 championship, were playing a quarterfinal game on the road for the first time since 2009. It was their first PL Tournament road win since the John Griffin's half-court buzzer-beater that stunned Navy in triple overtime in 2008.
"Give our guys a ton of credit for the way they fought all night," Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. "We've been through a lot as a group this year, but the one thing that has never wavered has been their effort. Guys stepped up, and made big plays when it mattered most tonight, and they earned the right to keep playing.
"American is not an easy team to play, and Sa'eed Nelson is one of the best players the Patriot League has seen. We knew he was going to get his points. He got a few too many layups in the first half, but I thought we made it much tougher on him in the second half, and Jimmy stepped in there and took the charge at the end."
Bucknell led 30-29 at the half, and a pair of Toomer-to-Newman feeds sparked a 6-2 run to open the second half. After American (16-14) tied it a coupe of times, Ellis hit a 3-pointer at the 12:11 mark to give the Bison a 44-40 lead.
Nelson answered with a trey for American on the next possession, but the Eagles were limited to just a single free throw over the next 6:26. Bucknell struggled to pull away, however. Toomer scored on a drive to make it a 50-44 game with 5:32 remaining.
Nelson finally ended American's drought with a layup, but he missed a chance to make it a three-point play. A pick-and-roll from Toomer to Meeks made it 52-46.
American scored the next seven points to take the lead. Yilret Yiljep shook free for a dunk, and 15 seconds later Nelson jumped a passing lane for a breakaway layup. After a timeout, Harris' 3-pointer gave American its first lead since 21-19.
Toomer struck right back with his romp to the basket for a three-point play, and a 55-53 Bison lead. Stacey Beckton Jr. made two free throws to tie it, but then Sotos found Ellis on the right wing for a go-ahead 3-pointer. Harris immediately answered with a bomb at he other end to make it 58-58 with 1:28 to go, but the Bison had the answers the rest of the way.
Patriot League Tournament
Quarterfinal
Bucknell 64, American 59
Bucknell (14-19)
Avi Toomer 6-9 3-3 18; Paul Newman 6-7 0-1 12; John Meeks 4-5 2-4 10; Jimmy Sotos 2-6 0-0 4; Andrew Funk 2-9 0-0 4; Walter Ellis 2-5 1-2 7; Kahliel Spear 3-7 1-1 7; Xander Rice 1-2 0-0 2; Jake van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 7-11 64.
American (16-14)
Sa'eed Nelson 7-18 7-13 22; Jamir Harris 6-12 0-0 15; Connor Nelson 3-8 1-1 8; Stacy Beckton, Jr., 2-10 3-4 7; Mark Gasperini 2-6 1-2 5; Yiret Yilijep 1-1 0-0 2; Marvin Bragg 0-1 0-0 0; Ben Lubarsky 0-1 0-0 0; Josh Alexander 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 12-20 59.
Halftime: Bucknell, 30-29. 3-point field goals: Bucknell 5-17 (Toomer 3-6; Sotos 0-2; Funk 0-5; Ellis 2-4); American 5-23 (Nelson 1-5; Harris 3-8; Nelson 1-4; Beckton, Jr., 0-4; Bragg 0-1; Lubarsky 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 35 (Funk 7); American 31 (Nelson 7); Assists: Bucknell 15 (Toomer 4); American 8 (Nelson and Harris, 2 each); Steals: Bucknell 5 (Spear 2); American 9 (Nelson 5); Blocks: Bucknell 4 (4 players with one); American 4 (Gasperini 2); Turnovers: Bucknell 15, American 9. Team fouls: Bucknell 16, American 12. Fouled out: Yiljep; A: 1,039.