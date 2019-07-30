Kimbal Mackenzie became the latest former Bucknell men’s basketball player to join the professional ranks when he signed a contract with CBC Valladolid over the weekend.
Mackenzie, a 2019 Bucknell graduate, is set to play with in Spain’s second division next year.
Former teammate Nana Foulland, a 2018 graduate, said he had one major piece of advice for Mackenzie.
“The biggest thing I’d tell him is to believe you’re good enough and trust you’re good enough, regardless of what is happening,” Foulland said. “Rookie year is tough. It’s important to keep your confidence up. It’s easy to think maybe you’re not good enough. Over there, you only play once a week, so you can really mess yourself up if you overthink.
“Believe in yourself, bet on yourself, double down and let the chips fall where they may. You’ll never regret that.”
That’s what Foulland learned after his first year spent playing professional basketball, which he split between Israel and Romania.
“My agent and I talked and I wanted to get out of that situation,” Foulland said of Israel. “It was a losing team. My playing time was fluctuating. It became a situation that wasn’t advancing my career, so we decided it was best for my career to leave.
“Romania was smoother. It wasn’t like one game I played 30 minutes and the next game I didn’t play.”
Foulland averaged 8.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game across both countries, upping his scoring to 8.8 points per game on 69 percent shooting from the field once he reached Romania.
“I got leaps and leaps and leaps better,” Foulland said. “I had to adjust my game, and get better at the pick and roll and finishing at the rim. There was less isolation than in college. I had to learn to score more easily. I worked too hard to score in college.
“It took me a while to adjust. By the time I got to Romania, it was almost second nature. I put in the work this summer to be where I need to be for next season.”
Foulland and his teammates at UB-T Cluj placed third in the playoffs in Romania.
“If we won the semis, I think we would have won the title because the team that beat us won,” Foulland said. “Winning third place was good, but it was not exactly what we wanted.”
There were changes from playing collegiately to playing professionally in Europe.
“It was so much more physical,” Foulland said. “They let a lot of things go ... and Americans don’t get the benefit of the doubt.”
“It was faster, too, going from the 30-second shot clock to 24 seconds, but that was probably the easiest adjustment.”
Foulland hasn’t decided where he will play next season.
“I’m still waiting, but something will come up soon,” Foulland said. “I’m confident I’ll be playing somewhere. You’ve just got to pick the right situation.”
Foulland has used the summer to work on his own game.
“I’ve been working on stuff on my own with a family friend,” Foulland said. “It’s not really rocket science. I listen to coaches, talk to basketball minds. I sent some film out, listen to the feedback and try to implement it.
“I like to take maybe two to three months to focus on me before it’s playing, playing, playing. That’s what I’ve always done and it’s worked for me.”
He said there were good and bad aspects to his first year as a professional.
“Overall, it was a good and a learning experience,” Foulland said. “It wasn’t all happy. There were bad games and tough times. It’s a little harder when you’re there; there’s loneliness.”
He was also quick to credit Bucknell coach Nathan Davis and the Bison staff for getting him ready to play professionally.
“They did everything they could to prepare me for a pro career,” Foulland said. “From how they run practice to how they treated us as players, I felt prepared basketball-wise for pretty much everything. I really owe them a lot of thanks.”
Foulland’s classmate Zach Thomas played in Belgium last season and played for the Houston Rockets in the NBA Summer League. Thomas recently signed to play with Pesaro in Italy’s top division for the upcoming season.
Stephen Brown, also a 2018 Bucknell graduate, played in both Turkey and the Latvia-Estonia League last season.
Another path
Among the 2019 graduates, Mackenzie and Nate Sestina are continuing their basketball careers. Sestina is set to be a graduate transfer at the University of Kentucky.
“People who go to Bucknell and then play professionally have that level of excellence, that drive to be successful wherever they are,” Sestina said. “You look at Mike Muscala, who is in the NBA. Cam Ayers has been playing pro ball — and at a high level — since 2014. Zach, Nana and Steve — three guys in one grade who went to play professionally — that’s incredible. We had a pretty special grade, too. We got to hang six banners. I’m trying to carry that on here at Kentucky. It’s a different program, but I’m carrying on what I learned at Bucknell.”
After playing with the Class of 2018 for three years, Sestina said his class — which also included Nate Jones and Matt O’Reilly — felt pressure to keep the Bison at a high level.
“The culture there from when we got recruited, you go there because you want to win,” Sestina said. “That winning culture drives you. Nana, Zach and Steve raised the bar, and then we felt pressure to keep raising the level of excellence.
“The coaches and the staff there should be proud. There’s way more to it than people see. Kimbal was probably the best kid at taking advantage of the resources there.”
The four members of the Class of 2019 were roommates, and quickly found out about Mackenzie’s decision to play in Spain.
“After his family, I think we were the next to hear,” Sestina said. “Kimbal texted me, Matt and Nate in our group chat and was like, ‘I’m going to Spain.’ All three of us were like, ‘Dude, that’s so incredible.’ All the extra work Kimbal put into basketball, his body and his mind paid off and he’s a pro basketball player.”
Sestina said his friend signing a professional contract didn’t cause any regrets about his decision to play at Kentucky.
“I’m so excited for Kimbal and his family,” Sestina said. “I had things I needed to work on to play at a high level, hopefully professionally. Would it be cool to see the world and play professionally? Absolutely, but I’m happy with my decision.”
Sestina, who was injured when he arrived at Kentucky, said he was now fully healed and was able to play.
“I definitely think it was a good decision for me to come here, play under coach (John Calipari) and learn things,” he said. “I can work on the things I need to work on while playing for one of the best — if not the best — schools in the country for one of the best coaches of all time.
“I’m playing basketball at a high level everyday. I mean, I go against (future) NBA players in practice everyday.”