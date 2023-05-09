The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball team accepted an invitation to play in the Duke Blue Devil Challenge in November for first-year coach John Griffin III.
The round-robin tournament will feature a trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face the Blue Devils, and games against La Salle and Southern Indiana.
Bucknell will travel to Durham to play Duke on Nov. 17. Duke finished 27-9 last season, the first under Jon Scheyer after the retirement of legend Mike Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils will be led by sophomore Kyle Filipowski, a seven-foot center that opted to return after an outstanding freshman season. Duke also has four top 20 recruits headed in for next season, and was chosen as the No. 1-team in ESPN’s too early preseason top 25 earlier this month.
Bucknell hasn’t visited Cameron Indoor Stadium since Griffin’s sophomore season at Bucknell. Bucknell lost to the then No. 1 Blue Devils, 84-50, in the 2005-2006 season, one of just five Bucknell losses in that 27-win season.
“Our philosophy is to build a non-conference schedule that aligns with the storied history of our program while providing our players with both memorable experiences, and the opportunity to grow as a team as we prepare for Patriot League play,” Griffin said. “Cameron Indoor Stadium is one of the premier college basketball venues in the country, and I’m excited that our guys will have a chance to play there.”
The Bison will open the challenge on Nov. 14 with a trip to Tom Gola Arena to face La Salle. With the exception of the abbreviated COVID season in 2020-21, the Bison and Explorers have met in each of the last six season with each team winning three times. La Salle won in Philadelphia last season, 82-72.
Bucknell’s will host Southern Indiana on Nov. 20. The Screaming Eagles are coming off their first season at the Division I level, and finished at 16-17, and 9-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.
“The La Salle game will also be a great trip for us early in the season; with such a strong alumni presence and the basketball-rich tradition in the city of Philadelphia, we’re going to look to play there as much as possible,” Griffin said. “And we’re excited that our home fans will have the chance to check out an up-and-coming program in Southern Indiana, which won a lot of games in their first year in Division I last season.”
Game times and broadcast schedules for the Blue Devil Challenge will be announced at a later date. The remainder of Bucknell’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule will also be released in the coming weeks.