LEWISBURG — Well, at least Bucknell had chances.
Despite overcoming a sizable halftime deficit without chewing up a lot of the scoreboard clock, and making it a tight contest down the stretch, the Bison were unable to cash in late and wound up logging another disappointing loss Monday.
Justin Jaworski banked 20 points, while Tyrone Perry (13) and E.J. Stephens (11) also reached double figures, as Lafayette held on to defeat the Bison 65-62 in a tight Patriot League scrap at Sojka Pavilion.
The win was the third in a row for Fran O’Hanlon’s surging Leopards (15-7 overall, 7-4 PL), who moved into third place in the league standings. Lafayette also brought to an end its nine-game losing streak against long-running rival Bucknell.
Jimmy Sotos and John Meeks each netted 13 points for the Bison (9-15, 5-6), who find themselves in seventh place after suffering their third consecutive loss. What’s troubling is Bucknell must play four of its next five contests on the Patriot League road.
What might not be so troubling is Nathan Davis’ bunch needed fewer than eight minutes to erase a 13-point halftime deficit (40-27), as the Bison finally booked their first lead (50-48) when Avi Toomer canned a 3-point look off a Sotos dish.
“There was some positivity we can take from the second half,” said Sotos, who had nine of his 13 points and all four of his assists during that stretch. “We were able to come back against them and we played (really) aggressive defense.”
A quickened pace, committing to hammering the ball inside for finishes or setting up deep looks with kick-outs, and getting stops at the defensive end were just some of the keys to the Bison’s frenetic rally as the second half unfolded.
“We talked about we need to start playing better,” Davis said of the halftime break. “We started competing defensively and we started moving the ball. When we move the ball offensively, we’re pretty efficient. We’ve got a lot of guys who can make plays.”
Although the lead alternated repeatedly over the next seven minutes, the Bison had a tenuous 62-60 edge with 5:14 to go following a pair of successful free throws from Meeks. He missed Saturday’s loss to Boston University with an illness.
Unfortunately for the host Bison, Jaworski canned the last of his four 3-pointers on Lafayette’s next possession, giving the Leopards a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Yet neither side was even the slightest bit efficient in the final five minutes. Certainly not at their respective offensive ends of the floor.
Bucknell missed its last nine field-goal attempts and failed to cash in on its last seven possessions. Lafayette wasn’t much better, however, misfiring on two looks from the field and two more from the line — and even turning the ball over once in six trips.
The Leopards were able to cash in with just over one minute to play when Lukas Jarrett was able to redirect Meeks’ effort in the paint. An instant later, Perry fired a length-of-the-court pass to Stephens. A contested flush followed to make it 65-62.
Jaworski stepped to the line with 3.9 seconds to play and a chance to make it a two-possession affair, but he missed the front end and Bucknell took control. Yet despite drawing up three inbounds plays, the Bison could not get off a tying shot.
Meeks had the ball at the end and was primed to launch a trey from the right wing, but the ball was knocked free. Lafayette held on as the buzzer sounded.
“We dug ourselves a big hole and couldn’t get (out) of it,” Davis lamented. “I’ve got to find away to get us to start better, and I’ve got to find a way to get us to start moving the ball. ... We showed great fight there in the second half to get back into it. We could have put our heads down and gotten blown out, but we gave ourselves a chance to win.”
LAFAYETTE 65, BUCKNELL 62
Lafayette (15-7, 7-4) 65
Lukas Jarrett 3-7 1-3 7; Leo O’Boyle 2-6 3-4 8; Neal Quinn 2-3 0-0 4; Tyrone Perry 4-8 2-2 13; Justin Jaworski 6-15 4-6 20; Myles Cherry 1-4 0-2 2; Sean Good 0-0 0-0 0; E.J. Stephens 5-9 0-0 11; Kyle Stout 0-1 0-0 0; Dylan Hastings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-53 10-17 65.
Bucknell (9-15, 5-6) 62
John Meeks 4-11 4-5 13; Bruce Moore 2-4 4-4 8; Jimmy Sotos 5-13 0-0 13; Andrew Funk 2-9 0-0 4; Avi Toomer 3-11 0-0 8; Walter Ellis 1-3 0-0 3; Xander Rice 0-2 1-2 1; Paul Newman 2-4 1-2 5; Kahliel Spear 3-4 1-2 7; Malachi Rhodes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-62 11-15 62.
Halftime: Lafayette 40-27. 3-point shooting: Lafayette 9-23 (Jaworski 4-9, Perry 3-5, O’Boyle 1-3, Stephens 1-3, Jarrett 0-1, Cherry 0-1, Stout 0-1), Bucknell 7-28 (Sotos 3-7, Toomer 2-7, Ellis 1-3, Meeks 1-4, Rhodes 0-1, Rice 0-2, Funk 0-4). Rebounds: Lafayette 34 (Cherry 10), Bucknell 40 (Toomer 10). Assists: Lafayette 14 (Jarrett/Perry 4), Bucknell 15 (Sotos/Toomer 4). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Lafayette 16, Bucknell 17. Technical fouls: None. Turnovers: Lafayette 10, Bucknell 8. Att.: 2,011.