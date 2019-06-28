Bison, Nittany Lions to meet in November

The Associated Press
The Penn State and Bucknell men’s basketball teams will meet in November as part of the NIT Season Tipoff event, Penn State announced Thursday.
The Bison and Nittany Lions will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State will also host Yale on Nov. 23 as part of the event.
Penn State will play in the NIT Season Tipoff with two games in the Barclays Center Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 29. Mississippi, Oklahoma State and Syracuse are the three possible opponents for the semifinals and finals of the tournament.
“We are very fortunate as to how our schedule has evolved for 2019-20,” said Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers. “The opportunity to play in in the Barclays Center over Thanksgiving was offered to us and we were able to change our original tournament plans. We can’t wait to be back in New York and we’ll participate in the Charleston Classic the following season.”
Penn State and Bucknell have met 103 times previously. The Nittany Lions have won 78 games in the overall series and, most recently, the Nittany Lions and Bison played four-straight seasons from 2012-15 with Penn State winning three meetings. The Bison won 90-80 at the Jordan Center in November 2013.