Bucknell faces its first Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in four years Saturday when it opens the season at Temple.
“I’m really excited to get out there and play with the guys,” Bison quarterback Logan Bitikofer said. “It’s a big opportunity, playing Temple at an NFL stadium. We’ve got an opportunity to shock the world. I’m excited for that.”
The Bison are coming off an injury-ravaged 1-10 season. Temple went 8-5 last year, capping its season with a loss to Duke in the Independence Bowl. The Owls play their home games at Lincoln Financial Field, which is also where the Philadelphia Eagles play their home games.
Saturday’s game also marks Bucknell’s first contest under head coach Dave Cecchini. Temple is also beginning a new era as Rod Carey will debut as the Owls coach.
“Everything (concerns me about Temple),” Cecchini said with a laugh. “They’re big; they’re fast; they’re strong; and they are relatively experienced. It’s going to be a challenging first contest. Our players are really excited for the opportunity to play an FBS program that went to a bowl game last year.
“As long as you can come out of this healthy, it’s a great experience in the long run for the improvement of our football team. You learn a lot more about your football team, and your team improves a lot more when they play a team like Temple, as opposed to starting off the season with a Division II or Division III, maybe lesser, opponent.”
Bitikofer beat out two other quarterbacks in the preseason to get the opening day start in Bucknell’s new-look offense.
“It was a good battle between all three of us,” Bitikofer said. “I think it was just knowing where to go with the ball, (and) getting it into the playmakers’ hands so we can move the ball efficiently.”
Cecchini said it came down to consistency in choosing Bitikofer, who passed for 1,050 yards last season as a sophomore.
“He had some good days, and he had some bad days,” Cecchini said, “but overall, in the long run — looking at the 15 spring practices, and so far the 21 practices we’ve had here in August — he has been the guy to move our first-team offense on the most consistent basis.”
Bitikofer said he was excited about the new offense — which Cecchini said was about 80% percent installed — and that the fans should be, too.
“The speed of the game, it’s a more uptempo offense,” Bitikofer said. “It’s going to be more exciting.”
The defense, which was the strength of the Bison a year ago, is anxious to get out on the field.
“We’re really optimistic,” junior linebacker Simeon Page said. “I think the team is just ready to get in another game, and get the taste of last year out of our mouths. The overall attitude is we’re ready to play someone other than ourselves.”
Page has undergone a position switch from a defensive line/linebacker hybrid to playing a traditional linebacker role.
“My position switch has been pretty interesting,” Page said. “I’m in pass coverage a lot more. My overall responsibility within the defense is quite a bit more.
“I feel like I have more influence on each individual play, even though I’m not at the ball as much as I was in my old position. I’m playing half of the field, instead of the full field. I just have a better sense of the overall defense.”
Page said he was pleased with how the defense has come together heading into the opener.
“There’s a lot of things I like about the defense,” Page said. “Our defense jelled together really well. All the guys — especially in the starting 11 — are really close. We trust each other a lot. It’s really easy to just do your job when you don’t have to worry about somebody else.”
Cecchini simply wants the Bison to play hard against the Owls.
“I want to see us compete for four quarters, for 60 minutes,” Cecchini said. “That’s really all I’m looking for. It doesn’t matter to me whether we’re up, down, tied. I want to see us going out there and taking every play as if it’s one play for a championship. If we can do that, and have that type of competitive fire — not just for the opening kickoff, but for the last drive — that’s really what I’m interested in seeing.”