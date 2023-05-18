The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Bucknell coach John Griffin III announced the addition of Quin Berger, a 6-foot-2 guard from Malvern, who spent last season at Saint Joseph’s University.
“Quin brings a competitive spirit and fearless attitude, which will impact our program immediately,” said Griffin, who mentored Berger last season as the associate head coach at Saint Joseph’s. “During his time as a player at Saint Joseph’s and at Westtown School, which is a national high school powerhouse, he displayed a commitment to being a great teammate who elevated those around him. His combination of academic achievement and athletic aptitude exemplifies what we are looking for in student-athletes at Bucknell. Our staff and I are excited to welcome Quin to the Bucknell brotherhood.”
Berger appeared in five games for Saint Joseph’s last season, making his collegiate debut against No. 3 Houston at the Veterans Classic at Navy. He was recruited out of Westtown School in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester, where he averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game as a senior while leading the team to the Friends League title and then to its second straight Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship.
Berger was a two-year team captain, and 1,000-point scorer at Westtown. He was a two-time PAISAA All-State honoree, making the second team as a senior and third team as a junior. He was also a two-time first team all-FSL selection. Berger also competed in track and field for one season, and helped set the school’s 4x100-meter relay record on the way to a league title.
Berger’s father, Seth, was his high school basketball coach, and he comes from a family of athletes. His mother, Christelle, was on the track and field team at Penn, held the school’s 100-meter hurdles record for 30 years, and was inducted into the Big 5 Hall of Fame. Older brothers Cole and TJ have both been student-athletes at Lafayette. Cole was an All-Patriot League golfer, and TJ is a rising senior on the men’s basketball team. He started 25 games for the Leopards last season after transferring from San Diego.