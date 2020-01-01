The Daily Item
Bucknell’s Alex Pechin was selected to the STATS FCS All-Decade Team, the publication announced this week.
Pechin was one of two Patriot League student-athletes to make the team, which honored the best players from the 2010s. Fordham running back Chase Edmonds, now a member of the Arizona Cardinals, was the other.
Pechin, who has been selected as a First Team All-American by five organizations this season, was previously named the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year by the Augusta Sports Council. The fifth-year punter, a rare two-time captain, has been named an All-American by The Associated Press, AFCA, STATS, FCS ADA, and Hero Sports.
Pechin put an exclamation mark on his legendary career in 2019, shattering his own school record in punting average by 2.2 yards. His 47.3 punting average broke the Patriot League record by 1.3 yards and ranked seventh in FCS history at the end of the 2019 regular season; in addition, it raised his career average to 44.5, good for fifth in the FCS annals at the end of the 2019 regular season.
In large part due to Pechin’s efforts, the Bison led the FCS with a 43.43 net punting average, more than a yard better than the second-place team. Through the 2019 regular season, they were one of only eight FCS squads that posted a net punting average north of 40.0 and the only one from the Patriot League ranks.
The highly decorated Pechin, who was named to the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List and received an invite to the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl, will graduate with Bucknell’s top four single-season punting averages of 47.3 (2019), 45.1 (2017), 44.5 (2018) and 42.1 (2015); his 44.5 career punting average is the school standard by 3.8 yards.
Entering 2019, Pechin had been honored on seven All-America teams, including the 2018 STATS First Team; in addition, he became the first Bison specialist to garner All-America accolades from the AP and AFCA when he made their Second Teams that season.
In November, Pechin became the fourth Patriot League student-athlete to make four All-Patriot League First Teams, joining Holy Cross defensive back Dave Murphy (1986-89), Colgate quarterback Ryan Vena (1996-99) and Lehigh running back Dom Bragalone (2015-18). Additionally, he became the fourth Bison to garner All-Patriot League laurels four times, joining running back Rich Lemon (1993-96), offensive lineman Julién Davenport (2013-16) and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (2014-17). He is only the 11th Bison to twice serve as captain.
A biomedical engineering and management for engineers double major, Pechin has also excelled in the classroom. The 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award winner as the FCS’s top scholar-athlete, he is the first football player to capture three-straight Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards. Following the 2018-19 school year, he became the third football player to be selected as the Patriot League Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, joining fellow Bison David Berardinelli (1992-93) and Lehigh’s Nick Martucci (1998-99).