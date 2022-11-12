WASHINGTON — Matt Schearer kicked a field goal in overtime and Gavin Pringle made it stand up with an interception as Bucknell beat Georgetown in OT, 24-21 on Saturday.
Coleman Bennett, who had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half, scored on first-and-goal from just inside the 10-yard line in the final minute of regulation, and the Bison (2-8, 2-4 Patriot League) added a two-point conversion pass to force the extra period.
Pierce Holley threw two touchdown passes for Georgetown (2-8, 1-4), hitting Dorrian Moultrie from 3-yards out and connecting with Joshua Tomas for a 33-yard touchdown to make it 14-3 early in the third quarter, but Bennett returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.
Shearer connected on a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter, the longest Bucknell field goal since 1981, and hit from 21 yards in the fourth quarter.
Holley finished 25-of-37 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off twice.
Nick Semptimphelter was 17-of-28 passing for 162 yards and hit Josh Gary on the two-point conversion in the final minute of regulation.
Bucknell 24, Georgetown 21, OT
Bucknell (2-8);0;3;7;11;3-24
Georgetown (2-8);7;0;14;0;0-21
First Quarter
G-Moultrie 3 run (Ryan kick), 7:04
Second quarter
B-Schearer 50 FG, 14:19
Third quarter
G-Tomas 33 pass from Holley (Ryan kick) 11:00
B-Bennett 93 kick return (Schearer kick) 10:45
G-Stakely 2 run (Ryan kick) 4:59
Fourth quarter
B-Schearer 21 FG, 6:22
B-Bennett 10 run (Bennett pass) 0:47
Overtime
B-Schearer 42 FG
Team statistics
;BU;GT
First downs;18;19
Total net yards;292;393
Rushes-yards;37-94;34-96
Passing;198;227
Punt Returns;0-0;1-7
Kickoff returns;3-135;3-15
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;7-55;4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bucknell: Bennett 7-63, TD; Semptimphelter 10-21; Baker 17-17; Brown 2-(-8); Georgetown: Stakely 12-42, TD; Moultrei 10-35; Knopp, 5-21; Tomas 1-4; Gudger 1-3; Pygatt 1-2; Holley 4-(-11).
PASSING — Bucknell: Semptimphelter 21-33-0, 198 yards; Georgetown, 26-39-3, 201 yards, 2 TDs; Knopp; 1-1-0, 26 yards
RECEIVING — Bucknell: Owens, 4-60; Harris, 4-53; Gary, 3-35; Tait, 3-17; Ayungo, 2-14; Kreinbucher, 1-10; Baker 4-9. Georgetown: Tomas 9-121, TD; Moultrie 9-65, TD; Herman 2-18; Pygatt 1-9; Kibble 1-7; McCormick 26; Stakley 3-2.