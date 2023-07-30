LEWISBURG — When asked what they were most looking forward to ahead of a 10-day tour of Italy that includes three basketball games, Bucknell men’s players Elvin Edmonds and Jack Forest initially steered toward the same answer: Food. They quickly switched their answers to basketball, clearly noticing new Bison head coach John Griffin was nearby.
Griffin likely would have taken either answer with an understanding of what the trip means for his program.
“I am looking forward to the connections we create within the locker room,” Griffin said after a recent practice. “This is an unbelievable opportunity for these players to get exposed to maybe a world they’ve never seen before or know little about. I’m excited about getting this whole group to enjoy the scenery, the food, the culture, to get exposed to a new world.”
The Bison leave late Wednesday for a 10-day trip. They will play games against three club teams sandwiched between tours of Rome, Vatican City, Florence, Pisa, Milan, and Como.
College teams are permitted one foreign tour every four years. This will be the seventh overseas venture for the Bison men’s basketball squad and the first since August 2018. Griffin has been part of two European tours during his time at Bucknell, first as a player to Ireland and England in 2005 and then as an assistant coach to the Netherlands, Belgium, and France five years ago. Bucknell’s other trips have been to Denmark/Sweden (1996), Italy/Croatia (2000), Italy (2010), and Belgium/France/Switzerland (2014).
“Exploring the new culture is something we are all excited about it,” said senior guard Jack Forest. “Getting to spend time with everyone outside of the basketball setting is great, that’s a big part of the reason to go over there.”
Junior guard Elvin Edmonds said he’s never been to Europe. Like Forest, while basketball is one of the primary focuses of the tour, it goes well beyond the hoops, he said.
“Honestly, I am looking for to all of it,” he said. “The ball, the food, all of it.”
After an overnight flight, the team will arrive in Rome on Thursday morning. A walking tour of the city’s historic sights includes a visit to the Colosseum.
On day two, the team will practice in the morning before a guided tour of The Vatican. The following day, the Bison will battle the Stella Azzurra Academy’s U19 team.
On Aug. 6, the group heads north via high-speed rail to the Tuscany region for a three-night stay in Florence. The team will take a day trip to Pisa and climb the leaning tower, and it will visit the Accademia Gallery to see Michelangelo’s masterpiece sculpture of David.
Midway between Florence and Pisa is the town of Ponte Buggianese, and that will be the site of Bucknell’s second game on the evening of Aug. 7. The Bison will take on a Tuscan Select team at the Palazzetto dello Sports Sandro Pertini.
The final leg of the tour will bring the team to Lake Como, which is situated at the foot of the Italian Alps in the Lombardy region. A food and wine tasting session awaits the Bison on their first day in Como, and then on Aug. 10 the team will get a tour of nearby Milan before heading to the town of Lecco for the final game of the trip against Orange 1 Bassano.
The last full day in Como will be on Aug. 11, and the team will take a boat tour of the scenic lake with a stop in the historic town of Bellagio.
“What I remember most about our trip to Ireland and England in 2005 are the people who I was there with,” said Griffin, who spent 2011-12 in Italy, the final season of his professional playing career. “The beauty of college basketball is that the players will all leave with memories that will last a lifetime, and that’s what these trips are all about. The trip to Italy and especially the practices leading up will definitely help us from a basketball sense, but the opportunity for the guys to bond with each other and gain trust in one another over those 10 days is what’s most important.”