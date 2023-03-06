BETHLEHEM — Mackenzie Kramer and Patriot League Player of the Year Frannie Hottinger combined for 55 points as Lehigh ended Bucknell's season with a 63-55 victory in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals on Monday night at Stabler Arena.
Kramer had a game-high 30 points, while Hottinger finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in the Mountain Hawks victory. Lehigh (17-13) travels to face Holy Cross, a winner over American, in Thursday's semifinals. Boston University will host the other semifinal against xxxxxxx.
Bucknell, which finishes the season at 13-17, were still within four points with 5:11 left in the game after an Emma Shaffer foul shot. Kramer was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Isabella King with 4:41 left in the game as the shot clock expired. After the media timeout, Kramer knocked down all three foul shots to push the Mountain Hawks' lead back to seven at 54-47.
Lehigh would push the lead to 10 on a Kramer 3-pointer with 2:06 left in the game. Bucknell would crawl within four late as King would score inside on back-to-back possessions to cut it to 59-54 with 19 seconds left in the game.
Kramer and Hottinger each would knock down two foul shots in the final 10 seconds to clinch the victory for Lehigh. Just two other players scored for Lehigh in the game — Lily Fandre knocked down two 3-pointers, and Ella Stemmer finished with two points.
Cecelia Collins hit a 3-pointer to open the game, and freshman Emma Theodorsson had four early points as Bucknell started out with a 9-2 lead aftera. Theodorsson jumper with 4:57 left in the first quarter.
The Bison would hold the lead until Kramer knocked down two foul shots to tie the game with 4:06 left in the first half, before Fandre knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:07 left to give Lehigh a lead it would never relinquish.
Collins led Bucknell with 21 points, while Shaffer finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Theodorsson chipped in nine points for the Bison.
Lehigh 63, Bucknell 55
Bucknell (13-17)
Cecelia Collins 8-17 3-3 21; Emma Shaffer 5-12 1-2 11; Emma Theodorsson 4-6 0-0 9; Isabella King 3-7 0-0 6; Tai Johnson 1-9 0-0 2; Caroline Dingler 2-3 0-0 4; Remi Sisselman 1-5 0-0 2; Julie Kulesza 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 4-5 55.
Lehigh (17-13)
Mackenzie Kramer 11-21 6-6 30; Frannie Hottinger 8-16 7-8 25; Lily Fandre 2-5 0-0 6; Anna Harvey 0-5 0-0 0; Kaylee Epps 0-0 0-0 0; Ella Stemmer 1-5 0-0 2; Meghan O'Brien 0-1 0-0 0; Maddie Albrecht 0-0 0-0 0; Jamie Behar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 13-14 63.
Score by quarters
Bucknell;14;7;15;19 — 55
Lehigh;8;16;16;22 — 63
3-point goals: Bucknell 3-12 (Collins 2-3; Theodorsson 1-1; King 0-4; Sisselman 0-3; Kulesza 0-1); Lehigh 6-22 (Kramer 2-5; Hottinger 2-4; Fandre 2-4; Harvey 0-3; Stemmer 0-4; O'Brien 0-1; Behar 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 32 (Shaffer 7); Lehigh 35 (Hottinger 10); Assists: Bucknell 7 (Collins, Shaffer and King, 2 each); Lehigh 11 (Fandre 4); Steals: Bucknell 3 (Shaffer 2); Lehigh 2 (Kramer and Hottinger, 1 each); Turnovers: Bucknell 9, Lehigh 11. Totals fouls: Bucknell 15, Lehigh 13. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A-685.