LEWISBURG — Bucknell will make its NCAA field hockey tournament debut Friday when the Bison take on Virginia Commonwealth at noon on Penn State's campus.
"It kind of feels unreal," Bucknell senior Leah Fogelsanger said.
"I'm very excited," said Bucknell senior Megan Keeney, a Selinsgrove graduate. "It's just a great opportunity. As a senior, I'm grateful that I have at least one more game to play. It's a great way to end my senior year, and it's a great way to show that our hard work paid off."
The Bison will face a familiar opponent in the Rams. Bucknell played VCU in 2018 and 2019 with the Bison winning by one goal each time.
"Out of all the teams we could have drawn to play, VCU is definitely one we're excited about," Keeney said. "We have played them before, so we kind of know their style and who some of their good players are.
"The last times we have played them were really good games. We know if we bring our all and play as ourselves, we have a good chance to win. I'm definitely excited for it."
Brittany Willwerth, a 2020 graduate, scored both of Bucknell's goals in a 2-1 road win in 2019. The Bison won 3-2 at home in 2018.
"We definitely had a lot of leadership from our seniors last year," Fogelsanger said. "We need to bring the same intensity that we had that weekend. We also need to channel (Willwerth) and (2020 graduate) Allie (Christopher) on the field."
Bucknell coach Jeremy Cook said he wasn't sure that beating the Rams (9-0) each of the last two seasons was as much of a factor as it might normally be because of the strangeness of this season.
"Playing them a year and a half ago in 2019, I don't think that's as relevant as in a normal year," Cook said. "We know they work really hard. They're really skillful and solid, and have really good individual defenders. We just don't know what that's going to look like because no one we played has played anybody they've played."
Bucknell (5-3) is playing much closer to home, which may work to the Bison's benefit.
"The familiarity that we have with that venue will maybe help us a little," Cook said.
The Bison have 13 players who have recorded points this season, led by Kaelyn Long and Rachel Apa, who both have two goals and two assists for six points. Only 13 VCU players have appeared in more than two games, while 20 Bison have appeared in four or more games.
"It looks like they've been relatively consistent with the team they've put on the field," Cook said. "Everybody subs less than we do, but they've had the same 13 or 14 players rotating in the whole season, which is a big benefit for them."
One other link between Bucknell and VCU is they both have a player on the roster who played club field hockey for Electric Surge Field Hockey Club in Kingston. Freshmen Kari Melberger (Bucknell) and Skyler Padgett (VCU) were club teammates last year.
"We texted each other at like the same time, saying we were playing each other and that we were looking forward to it," Melberger said. "She's injured right now, so she won't be playing in the game. Just the fact that I'm playing against her is really cool."