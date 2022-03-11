LEWISBURG — The biggest reason Bucknell is getting ready to play American on Sunday for the Patriot League women’s basketball title was the game-changing 20-0 run spanning halftime in the Bison’s semifinal win over Navy on Thursday night.
However, part of why that run happened is because the Bison set the tone from the opening tip.
Navy won the tip to start the game, and the Midshipmen’s first possession was a shot-clock violation when Marly Walls stripped the ball down low with the shot clock showing one second.
“One of our biggest points was just finishing plays,” Walls said. “There have been times where we get people scrambling at the end of the shot clock, but let up the last two seconds. Coming out and setting the tone early was big. Finishing defensive possessions with a stop or a rebound was crucial.”
After that the teams traded misses, and Navy briefly took the lead following a Bucknell turnover.
The Midshipmen’s lead lasted all of 23 seconds before Walls threw a bounce pass to Emma Shaffer in the low post, and Shaffer made a layup to tie the game.
“It was a great way to start the game,” Shaffer said. “It’s always good to get a post touch down low. Getting a great pass from Marly and scoring was a great way to start the game.”
Shaffer’s early bucket helped open up the perimeter as the Bison made seven 3-pointers, and had bigger driving lanes after that early stretch.
“Starting the game with a post touch and a score, one, I think it really draws the defense in and gives our 3-point shooters opportunities,” Walls said. “Going inside and scoring, they know they’re going to have to double or at least rotate, so starting with a play like that lets us know how the game is going to be, and how they’re defending.”
After forcing another Navy miss, Walls took advantage of a driving lane. She dribbled hard from the wing to the basket, and made a layup to give Bucknell the lead for good just 2:52 into the game. The basket was especially important for Walls, who was coming off of an 0-for-7 shooting performance in Bucknell’s quarterfinal win Monday.
“I think that’s what I needed,” Walls said. “No one wants to say they had an 0-for-7 game. Coming back with confidence is the only thing you can do. You can’t come in and be hesitant. Seeing the ball go through the net was crucial.”
After forcing another Navy miss, freshman Isabella King hit a 3-pointer that bounced high of the rim, before hitting the other side of the rim and rolling in.
“That 3 Bella hit that hit every part of the rim and then went in, I was like, ‘This is going to be our night,’” Shaffer said. “We knew right from the jump that setting the tempo was important for us. We did that very well.”
Navy never had the ball with a chance to tie after King’s 3-pointer just more than four minutes into the game.
Bucknell’s lead stayed in the six- to 10-point range for most of the next 12 minutes, until the Bison put the game away with a 20-0 run that made it 46-19 midway through the fourth quarter.
Now the Bison are in the championship game for the first time since 2019, when Bucknell beat American in the final at Sojka Pavilion.