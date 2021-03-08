LEWISBURG — Playing its first game in five weeks, it was no surprise that Bucknell was a bit rusty at the start of its Patriot League women’s basketball quarterfinal Sunday.
“The first quarter was as expected; we had five turnovers,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “We had five turnovers the rest of the game. ... You could see the rust early. The rust was there throughout the game ... but we definitely got better as the game went on.”
Midway through the second quarter, the Bison took over. Bucknell scored 26 of 29 points in a stretch of a little more than nine minutes spanning halftime on its way to a 65-50 win over Loyola (Md.).
“We were nervous in the beginning, and we didn’t know how the game was going to go because we had been off for so long,” Bucknell junior Taylor O’Brien said. “We definitely got more comfortable. The ball started to move, started to swing, and everyone was on point today.”
The top-seeded Bison (9-0) are scheduled to host Lehigh in a semifinal on Thursday.
The rust was apparent early for Bucknell, which played its first game since a 73-68 win road over the Mountain Hawks on Jan. 31. Bucknell beat Lehigh four times this season
“February was as long and as tough of a month as I’ve ever been a part of as a coach,” Woodruff said, noting the Bison did not practice at all as a team during the month.
“It took us a bit to get our groove and our rhythm out there,” Bucknell senior Autumn Ceppi said.
The Bison were able to stay in front of the Greyhounds (0-13) due to their defense.
“Today it was a lot about trusting each other,” Ceppi said. “We have to talk and trust each other that we can defend.
“As long as you’ve got the heart and the toughness ... we’ll do a good job.”
Early in the second quarter, Marly Walls hit a short jumper after a drive, and a spin move to put Bucknell ahead 12-4.
Loyola then went on a 7-0 run, getting a 3-pointer from Isabella Therien — who scored a team-high 16 points — and jumpers from Charia Roberts and Devyne Newman.
Woodruff called a timeout during that stretch to calm his team down, and it worked.
“We talked about slowing down and not allowing ourselves to get sped up, playing simple,” Woodruff said.
Ceppi scored from the low post, and then Ally Johnson scored seven straight points for 21-11 lead.
“Before all of our issues in February, I thought she was really coming on,” Woodruff said of Johnson, who finished with 16 points. “She was starting to be more aggressive, which we’ve been talking to her about. She’s such a team-first player, but we told her in the situation we have, she’s got to cut it loose.
“We really wanted her to be aggressive. Today, she was really good.”
Ceppi, Tessa Brugler and Abby Kapp each made layups to send Bucknell into halftime with a 16-point lead after scoring the final 15 points of the half.
Loyola got a three-point play from Bri Rozzi to open the second half, but then O’Brien scored seven straight points followed by four in a row from Brugler to stretch the lead to 38-14.
O’Brien finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Brugler had 11 points and 11 rebounds. They became the first Bucknell teammates since Claire DeBoer and Kaitlyn Slagus on Feb. 15, 2017 to have a double-double in the same game.
“They’re first-team all-conference for a reason,” Woodruff said. “They’re two talented people, who can do everything on the court. ... If we’re going to continue to win, they’re going to be big reasons why.”
After an early airball, O’Brien found her shooting touch. She was 6-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range in the second half.
“I was definitely a lot more confident as the game went on,” O’Brien said. “I was practing my 3s because I knew they were going to take away the drive, so I have to be able to stop and shoot. The air ball did humble me, but I have to keep shooting.
“That’s how life is; that’s how basketball is. You’ve got to move on and keep pushing.”
The closest the Greyhounds got after Bucknell’s big run was 59-50 with 70 seconds to play, but the Bison shot 6-of-8 from the free-throw line to seal the win.
PATRIOT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinal
BUCKNELL 65, LOYOLA (Md.) 50
Loyola (0-13) 50
Taleah Dixon 1-10 2-2 4, Isabella Therien 7-18 0-2 16, Emily McAteer 0-7 0-0 0, Caramina Tanedo 1-5 0-0 2, Bri Rozzi 4-6 1-1 10, Laryn Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Devyne Newman 5-9 0-0 10, Charia Roberts 3-6 2-3 8, Delaney Connolly 0-3 0-0 0, Bella Steidle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 5-8 50.
Bucknell (9-0) 65
Tessa Brugler 5-9 1-2 11, Autumn Ceppi 4-7 0-0 8, Taylor O’Brien 7-14 4-4 22, Ally Johnson 4-10 5-6 16, Abby Kapp 2-10 0-0 4, Marly Walls 1-3 0-2 2, Carly Krsul 1-4 0-0 2, Tai Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 10-14 65.
Halftime: Bucknell, 27-11. 3-point goals: Loyola 3-16 (Therien 2-5, Rozzi 1-1, Dixon 0-2, Tanedo 0-2, McAteer 0-3, Connolly 0-3); Bucknell 7-19 (O’Brien 4-5, A. Johnson 3-7, Kapp 0-7). Rebounds: Loyola 38 (Therien 11); Bucknell 42 (O’Brien 11, Brugler 11). Assists: Loyola 8 (Tanedo 3); Bucknell 17 (Ceppi 4, Kapp 4). Steals: Loyola 6 (six tied with 1); Bucknell 6 (Kapp 3). Blocked shots: Loyola 3 (Roberts 2); Bucknell 5 (Ceppi 2). Total fouls: Loyola 14; Bucknell 7. Turnoves: Loyola 11; Bucknell 10.