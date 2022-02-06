LEWISBURG — The Bucknell women's basketball team forced 21 turnovers while shooting 50 percent from 3-point range to defeat Lafayette, 68-40, on Senior Night at Sojka Pavilion on Sunday.
Four Bison scored in double figures, led by 14 from Marly Walls, as the team shot 45 percent (27-of-60) from the field. Walls added a team-high five assists with three of Bucknell's season-high 13 steals.
Tai Johnson (11), Carly Krsul (10) and Isabella King (10) joined Walls with double-digit scoring, and Krsul added 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Senior Taylor O'Brien chipped in seven rebounds, eight points, three steals and two assists.
Bucknell improved to 16-6 overall and 7-4 in Patriot League play with the win. It was Bucknell's 15th consecutive victory over Lafayette (7-14, 3-8 PL).
Lafayette was 18-of-54 (33.3%) for the game, and Abby Antognoli scored a game-high 17 points.
Bucknell used a 9-0 run in the second quarter to open up a double-digit lead at 21-7, and the Leopards were only able to get back within 10 once more. Bucknell went on to shoot 16-of-30 (53%) from the field and 7-of-11 (64%) from beyond the arc in the second half.
Bucknell saw a rough start to the game offensively, as it took the team more than five and half minutes to put points on the board, starting the game 0-for-7. Luckily, the defense kept the Leopards in check, and the deficit was only 2-0 before Walls erased the zero with a free throw at 4:24 to go in the first.
Bucknell looked far better in the second quarter, shooting 44.4 percent, knocking down two triples. A 9-0 Bison run that included six points from Krsul, and a Julie Kulesza 3-pointer put Bucknell up by 14 with 5:35 to play in the half. The Leopards made it a 9-point game with 1:27 to go in the second, but it was as close as they'd get the rest of the way as Bucknell scored the final six of the half to carry a 28-13 advantage into the locker rooms.
Both teams came out of halftime hot, and three of the first four makes were from beyond the arc. Bucknell went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc in the third quarter, with Walls, Kulesza, King and Cecelia Collins all hitting one apiece. The Bison got up by as many as 22 in the frame.
Collins finished the day with eight points, six rebounds and three assists. Kulesza ended with six points, two steals and an assist. All 11 of Johnson's points were scored over the final 10 minutes of the contest.
Bucknell 68, Lafayette 40
Lafayette (7-14)
Naomi Ganpo 1-6 0-0 2; Abby Antognoli 8-15 0-0 17; Makayla Andrews 5-14 0-0 11; Makaila Wilson 1-4 0-0 2; Claire Gallagher 1-5 0-0 3; Kylie Favours 1-7 0-0 2; Kayla Drummond 0-0 0-0 0; Ashley Evans 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 18-541-2 40.
Bucknell (16-6)
Emma Shaffer 0-1 1-2 1; Cecelia Collins 3-9 0-0 8; Taylor O'Brien 4-18 0-0 8; Marly Walls 6-9 0-1 14; Julie Kulesza 2-5 0-0 6; Isabella King 3-4 2-2 10; Carly Krsul 4-7 2-5 10; Remi Sisselman 0-1 0-0 0; Caroline Dingler 0-2 0-0 0; Tai Johnson 5-5 0-0 11; Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0; Nicole Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 5-10 68.
Halftime: Bucknell, 28-13. 3-point goals: Lafayette 3-13 (Antognoli 1-4; Andrews 1-2; Gallagher 1-3; Favours 0-2; Evans 0-2); Bucknell 9-18 (Collins 2-2; O'Brien 0-2; Walls 2-4; Kulesza 2-5; King 2-3; Sisselman 0-1; Johnson 1-1). Rebounds: Lafayette 35 (Wilson 11); Bucknell 35 (Krsul 10); Assists: Lafayette 8 (Wilson 3); Bucknell 18 (Walls 5); Steals: Lafayette 3 (three with one); Bucknell 13 (O'Brien and Walls, 3 each); Turnovers: Lafayette 21, Bucknell 13; Total fouls: Lafayette 16, Bucknell, 9. Fouled out: Lafayette, Ganpo; Technical fouls: none; A-768.